Houston Rockets news: Fred VanVleet staying put, Luka Doncic return to Texas, Cody Zeller sitting out

The Houston Rockets are at a pivotal crossroads in their season and future planning. With rumors swirling about Luka Doncic's potential free agency, Fred VanVleet's contractual status, and Cody Zeller's uncertain role, the franchise faces critical decisions in the coming months.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the latest developments involving the Rockets.

Imagine Luka Doncic in Houston

Any possibility of Luka Doncic leaving the Los Angeles Lakers next summer could reshape the NBA and bring about many potential destinations. Doncic is a generational talent who would bring star power and leadership to an already promising young team.

Nothing is for certain and that includes Doncic remaining in Los Angeles long term. Some think the Rockets could be a good fit for Luka should he decide to test free agent waters in 2026.

Windhorst says LA is under immense pressure to get Luka to re-sign



“He never said, ‘I wanna be a Laker.’ There are dozens of players over the years who have made it crystal clear they wanna be Lakers. Luka never said that. This hit him outta the blue”



pic.twitter.com/BxkqOHErD0 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 20, 2025

Houston’s roster includes exciting young players like Alperen Şengun, Amen Thompson and Jalen Green, all capable of supporting Doncic at both ends of the floor. Şengun, in particular, has emerged as one of the league’s most versatile big men, averaging over 19 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season. Pairing Doncic with Şengun in pick-and-roll scenarios could unlock even greater offensive efficiency for the team.

We can’t forget about Amen Thompson and Jalen Green, who provide athleticism and scoring ability from different spots on the floor. This mix of young talent aligns perfectly with Doncic’s style, which thrives on high basketball IQ. Any potential deal would depend heavily on the Rockets clearing up their salary cap situation making it “Luka-friendly.”

Adding Doncic would elevate the Rockets from playoff contender to serious championship threats in the Western Conference. With teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets already stacked, Houston needs a game-changing addition to level the playing field. Luka Doncic fits that bill and would give them an immediate ticket to title contention.

Fred VanVleet might not be going anywhere

While the Rockets eye the future, they also need to address the present. Already in his second year with Houston, Fred VanVleet has been instrumental in stabilizing this team. His leadership and consistency make him a cornerstone of the Rockets' plans. His impact is evident, as you can see a difference when he’s not on the court. In 12 games without VanVleet this season, the Rockets are 5-7.

VanVleet’s impact on the court is undeniable. His ability to balance scoring and playmaking — averaging 14.6 points and 5.8 assists per game this year provides the Rockets with much-needed structure on offense. Defensively, his tenacity sets the tone for a young team learning how to win.

VanVleet has a $44.8 million team option for the 2025-26 season. Exercising this option gives Houston flexibility to see how young players like Amen Thompson develop. If they’re ready to take on even larger roles, the team could opt for a more measured commitment to VanVleet. If not, they can extend his deal, keeping a steady hand at point guard.

As an NBA Champion, VanVleet’s experience and ability to play off the ball allows him to adapt to a variety of rosters. Whether the Rockets continue to build around their young core or shift into win-now mode with an acquisition like Doncic, VanVleet is a versatile and valuable piece. His influence extends beyond the box score, making him one of the most important players on the team.

Cody Zeller may never see the court as a Rocket

Cody Zeller’s acquisition at the trade deadline was more about financial maneuvering than on-court impact. Zeller has not suited up for the Rockets since being traded from Atlanta and is expected to remain away from the team.

Houston’s frontcourt is already a bit crowded although you can never have enough big bodies. Zeller’s skill set doesn’t add much to this Rockets frontcourt, making it unlikely he’ll play a significant role even if activated. However, keeping him on the books provides the team with leverage in future transactions.

For now, the Houston Rockets are navigating an intriguing period of decisions and opportunities. Whether it’s potentially chasing Luka Doncic, retaining Fred VanVleet or leveraging Cody Zeller’s contract, the franchise is positioning itself for both immediate and long-term success. All eyes will be on the Rockets front office to see how they maneuver and navigate some of these moves.