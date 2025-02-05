Houston Rockets news: Kevin Durant, Steven Adams and more trade rumors
By Criss Partee
The Houston Rockets have been one of the teams most talked about the past couple of months when it comes to trade rumors. Well, that talk has only gotten louder as we approach the deadline this Thursday. Houston could be in line to go after a big-name star and that help couldn’t be timed any better since they’ve recently suffered their first four-game losing streak of the 2024-25 season. There’s a bunch to check out in Houston Rockets news this week, so let’s get to it.
Rockets allegedly showing interest in Kevin Durant ahead of deadline
It looks like Kevin Durant could be on the move again and the Rockets are reportedly one of the teams interested in potentially acquiring the 36-year-old sharpshooter. Durant has spent the last couple of years in Phoenix after being traded from Brooklyn midway through the 2022-23 campaign.
For the Rockets it feels like another Jimmy Butler situation in some regards. No, Butler is not the offensive juggernaut that KD has been his entire career, however, age is a factor especially when it comes to giving up the assets that would be required to land Durant.
While Durant would likely catapult Houston to the favorite to win it all, nothing is guaranteed. Gutting your young core for an older player who gives you a great shot for a year or two but isn’t guaranteed is a huge risk. We’ve seen the result of KD as the lead dog on a supposed title contender. Many would argue he was the best player during his tenure in Golden State but he was never the leader of that team and that’s the only time he’s won championships.
At this point, that’s the sole reason anyone would trade for Durant is because they think he’ll get them over the hump but it’s yet to happen for the Suns. The Nets also thought Durant was the answer and fizzled out quickly as well. Even if the Rockets wisely decide to pass on Durant, their being involved in trade talks for stars is a good sign. It means this franchise is on its way up and big-time players may actually want to hoop there.
Lakers and Rockets have held conversations surrounding Steven Adams
The Los Angeles Lakers might not be finished making moves before Thursday’s trade deadline. LA apparently has interest in adding Houston big-man, Steven Adams to their roster. Adams didn’t play last season due to an injury and has played just 12.5 minutes per game this year in Houston. That’s a career-low for the 31-year-old center, who feels like a forgotten name.
Not too long ago, Adams was big minutes in Memphis getting booted in his junk by Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors. For the Rockets, Adams has been mostly a bit rotation player for Ime Udoka and would probably get much more of an opportunity with the Lakers should a deal be worked out.
While the Lakers recently added Luka Doncic, the team could also use some veteran leadership at the center position and Adams could provide just that. Plus, Adams proabably won’t remind fans every time they turn around about how much he doesn’t want to play center. As of now this is just a rumor but don’t be surprised if Adams is on the move soon.
Houston skidding ahead of All-Star break
Ime Udoka’s squad has done everything right this season and until recently had spent the better part of their 50 games played thus far, holding second place in the western conference. But over the past few days injuries and inexperience have likely caught up to where the Rockets suffered their first three and four-game losing streaks of the season.
Dating back to last Thursday, Houston has dropped games to Memphis, Brooklyn, New York and the Nets again. They’ve lost four straight with some key players missing time. Fred VanVleet, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun are all banged up and had to sit out recently for Houston.
This is the first big test of attrition this young team has really dealt with all season, so it’ll be interesting to see how coach Udoka is able keep his guys focused, with so many big minute players being hampered by injury. During this rough stretch, the Rockets have fallen two games behind the Grizzlies for second in the west and remain just one game up on fourth place Denver.