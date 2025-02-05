3 Kevin Durant trades if Suns decide to blow it up after stalled Jimmy Butler pursuit
The Phoenix Suns are 25-24. That places 10th in the Western Conference. For as admirable as Mat Ishbia's commitment to winning is, the same formula clearly won't work. This is shaping up to be a consequential trade deadline for the Suns.
Phoenix has been connected to Jimmy Butler for weeks now. That is Butler's preferred destination, and it's clear the Suns would move mountains to acquire the Miami Heat's All-Star malcontent. That said, it doesn't really matter what Butler or the Suns want. It matters what Bradley Beal wants.
Unless Beal waives his no-trade clause (and another team willingly absorbs his contract), there's not much Phoenix can do. So, if Beal stands in the way of Butler, the Suns are down to a couple options — reshuffle a bad hand... or blow it up. Kevin Durant is 36. He's a free agent after next season. Durant has made his desire to remain in Phoenix clear, but the Suns might need to consider moving him and getting some long-term flexibility back.
That certainly feels possible right now. The Suns are at least taking calls on the two-time champ and former MVP, per Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.
Here are a few realistic Durant trades, should Phoenix decide to hit eject on its All-Star forward and at least pivot toward a new future, if not a complete rebuild.
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
Suns can trade Kevin Durant to the one-piece-away Rockets
Phoenix also receives: 2025 first-round pick (PHX), 2027 first-round pick (PHX), 2029 first-round pick (HOU)
Houston also receives: 2025 first-round pick (CLE)
This should afford Phoenix plenty of options ahead of the trade deadline. The Suns can reroute Fred VanVleet to a third team for more draft picks, perhaps embracing the concept of a teardown. Or, Phoenix can keep VanVleet, remain a plucky lower seed in the West, and still have more long-term flexibility due to the youth and draft capital coming over from Houston.
The Houston Rockets aren't keen on mortgaging the future on a win-now addition, but Durant is too dynamic a talent to pass up. Houston can feasibly acquire the 36-year-old without completely shredding its young core. This trade would open up more ball-handling reps for Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson while plugging Durant into a forward spot next to Jabari Smith Jr.
Not losing Thompson or Alperen Sengun is the goal here for Houston. Durant can absolutely put the third-place Rockets on a championship path. His shooting dynamism, at his height, would add an incredible dynamic to what currently profiles as a good-not-great halfcourt offense. He still carries his weight on the other end, too. Durant isn't going to hold back the Rockets' stout defense. If anything, he might elevate certain lineups even further with his sharp instincts as a weak-side roamer.
The Suns get their 2025 and 2027 first-round picks back, which allows them to more seriously consider a rebuild. Houston gets Cleveland's 2025 first-round pick, either No. 29 or No. 30, to comply with the Stepien Rule. Tari Eason is a legitimate defensive force on the wing, while Cam Whitmore's athleticism and scoring instincts present ample upside if Phoenix is willing to invest.
Suns can trade Kevin Durant back to the Thunder, where it all started
Phoenix also receives: 2025 first-round pick (PHI), 2025 first-round pick (MIA), 2027 first-round pick (DEN), 2028 first-round pick (DAL)
Come on??? We all want to see it. More so than... other potential reunions, one has to think Kevin Durant would embrace a return to the Oklahoma City Thunder. It's where it all started, and frankly, it's his best chance at winning another championship. Durant parading through the streets in OKC would be such a sweet sight.
The Thunder need to be careful about navigating the future financially. Both Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are due for max extensions in a couple years. That said, OKC has a wealth of draft picks to trade and enough legitimate talent to tempt Phoenix. The Suns finally get a workable big man anchor in Isaiah Hartenstein, not to mention a hard-as-hell defender in Lu Dort, who'd fit in any locker room. Dillon Jones, a recent first-round pick, has more upside than he gets credit for. The Suns can actually give him a path to consistent playing time.
OKC pairs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the NBA's preeminent rim-pressure guard and current MVP frontrunner, with an all-time great shooting forward in Durant. Just imagine the OKC starting five at full strength — SGA, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren. With Alex Caruso, Aaron Wiggins, and Isaiah Joe among those comprising the second unit. That's a damn scary unit.
Durant is pretty much the ideal fit next to this young Thunder core. There isn't a better possible landing spot for Durant, all things considered. It would take Sam Presti willfully parting with some of his precious optionality, but there's an undeniable poeticism to this trade. It's too strong to pass up.
1. Kevin Durant to the Warriors, round two? Why not...
Phoenix also receives: 2026 first-round pick (GS), 2028 first-round pick (GS)
There are some challenging financial gymnastics to this trade, and according to The Stein Line, there are concerns about how open Durant is to a reunion with Stephen Curry in the Bay. His exit from the Golden State Warriors the first time around was not exactly peaceful. Draymond Green's departure in this hypothetical trade might help to smooth those rough waters, though.
We do know Golden State is calling about Durant, so at least one side is interested in a reunion. That's all that really matters. Durant is also a franchise legend in Golden State, whether he wants to be or not. Getting another chance to pursure a championship with Curry could work wonders for his legacy, and it would surely pacify the more disechanted members of that fanbase.
Golden State effectively parlays Draymond Green, a couple expiring contracts, and Jonathan Kuminga into the greatest scorer of a generation. The Dubs are sacrificing a ton of future flexibility and value to open a very small window with Curry and Durant, but with those two, it may just be worth it. The Dubs don't have anything close to Durant's scoring dynamism next to Curry right now. We know how much trouble defenses have accounting for their combined gravity.
The Toronto Raptors get to upgrade Davion Mitchell's expiring contract into Dennis Schroder's expiring contract just to help make the money work. This trade works financially, and frankly, it ought to appease each front office. The Suns can start building a more sustainable future, Mat Ishbia gets to chum it up with fellow Michigan State alum Draymond Green, and the Warriors get Kevin freakin' Durant, which we know tends to work.