Houston Rockets news: New trade rumors, Thompson twins and Jalen Green
By Criss Partee
The Houston Rockets had been on a roll of late until they ran into the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Despite the loss, Houston is still sitting pretty at No. 2 in the Western Conference and 14 games over .500 at 28-14.
Following the loss, Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham gave props to Jalen Green and his growth, while the Thompson twins battled for sibling supremacy. Houston also continues to be the talk of the league in more trade rumors.
Cade Cunningham is a fan of Jalen Green
Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham is one of the game's rising young stars. He had one hell of a game earlier this week in leading the Pistons past the Houston Rockets, 107-96, on the road. Cunningham finished with 32 points, seven assists and nine rebounds in 36 minutes.
After the big win, Cunningham was keener on praising the opposition than basking in the glow of victory. These players are forever linked because they were taken back-to-back in the 2021 NBA Draft (Cunningham went No. 1), so comparisons will be brought up anytime they are on the same court.
“He’s [Jalen Green] been having a great year," Cunningham said postgame. "It’s something I expected. I knew he was a big time player in high school coming up. I knew he was going to find his footing in the NBA, same as me. I think we’re just on our paths and I’m not surprised at all.”
Rockets mentioned in more trade rumors
When a team starts hearing their name mentioned in multiple trade rumors prior to the league's deadline, that’s usually the sign of a franchise folks feel have something to play for. This is where we are with the Houston Rockets. It started with talk about Jimmy Butler being linked to the Rockets during the holiday season, which still has not happened to this point.
Trade rumors involving Houston continued when it seemed like the Sacramento Kings could part ways with De’Aaron Fox. Those rumors still linger but again, no movement just yet. Now there’s word floating around about a possible reunion between Rockets head coach Ime Udoka and one of his former Boston Celtic players. Talk surrounding current Portland Trail Blazer, Robert Williams III to Houston is gaining some steam.
“The Rockets and Trail Blazers recently conducted exploratory trade talks centered on Robert Williams. Houston is openly shopping Jock Landale’s non-guaranteed multi-year contract in order to upgrade their frontcourt. Portland has strong interest from contenders on Williams.” – Evan Sidery Forbes
If the Rockets could keep Williams on the floor in a regular rotation, he could be a nice addition off the bench. After dealing with injuries the past few years, Williams’ upside isn’t as great as it once was in Boston, but for the right price, he could add to the culture Udoka has built thus far in H-Town. Plus, he’s a guy who knows what Udoka expects already and blending him with the current roster shouldn’t be a difficult task should it happen.
Amen and Ausar Thompson’s competitive brotherly love
Ausar Thompson’s Pistons got the win over twin Amen’s Rockets Monday night, which gives the former bragging rights until their squads meet again next season. Ausar posted 11 points, nine rebounds and a block in the victory. To Amen’s credit, he did post 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in the loss. But at this level, it’s about winning thus giving Ausar the right to talk trash to his bro.
“I’m not even gonna open my phone, bro,” Amen said to the Houston Chronicle. “I can’t even do it. I got his messages on silent.”
Ausar, meanwhile, said “I’m just gonna brag.” He added: “Talk to him about it all day.”
It’s great to see this positive sibling rivalry between two young budding stars in the Association. Ausar was inactive in the first meeting of these teams earlier in the season so he’s undefeated against his brother at 1-0 this year. The Oakland, CA products are beginning to come into their own and solidify their roles on these teams. Both players have the ability and skill set to be factors in this league for a decade or more.