How Baker Mayfield is done playing it safe with the Buccaneers offense

Another year, another new offensive coordinator. That seems to be the case for Baker Mayfield now entering year three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was initially able to reinvent himself under Dave Canales back in 2023. Now, Canales leads the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield did not skip a beat last year when it was Liam Coen calling the shots. Now, Coen is taking over the Jacksonville Jaguars as head coach.

Will it be more of the same under Josh Grizzard? Mayfield hopes so. Grizzard was promoted from within on Todd Bowles' staff to help sustain this team's offensive prowess while the Tampa Bay defense re-establishes itself a bit. Much will be made of how well Mayfield plays this season. A lot will be asked of him. I think he can handle it, but biting off more than he can chew offensively is so bold.

Mayfield relayed after the first days of minicamp that he wants Grizzard to let him let it fly just a bit.

"We're trying to get some more explosive [plays] in," said Mayfield, h/t NFL.com. "Obviously, when you look at the stats -- I'm not a big stats guy -- but we weren't as much down-the-field explosive. We were creating a lot of open, in the middle, and guys getting some YAC."

I am not much of a stats guy either, so I can totally get behind Mayfield's comments about chemistry.

"[We're] working on that, being able to connect on the chemistry we're trying to build right now and just the timing of some of these routes -- where the landmarks are and understanding that if it's two-high [safety coverage], one-high [safety coverage], where we're trying to throw the ball. This is the time of year we're working on it. Obviously, you would love to have more down-the-field shots, but any completion is a good one."

With the Atlanta Falcons and the Panthers now on the come-up, will Tampa Bay keep its rivals at bay?

Baker Mayfield wants Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense to be more vertical

I go back and forth on this. Should Mayfield be allowed to let if fly? From a leadership perspective, I believe he has earned the right to at least have this part of the offseason program now. Once the season starts and the bullets are flying everywhere, we may keep a few in the chamber to avoid any unnecessary, knock-down, drag-out, barn-burning shootouts.

My concern about all this is actually my biggest concern with Mayfield. He gets a little too ambitious for his own good sometimes. His athleticism coming out of Oklahoma was a bit overstated. Mayfield believing he could do more than his body would allow him to got him in trouble in Cleveland. A trip back to the basics in Tampa Bay has afforded Mayfield a second life on his quest to NFL stardom.

The way I see it, Mayfield will be allowed to go more vertical in the passing game for four reasons. One, he has earned at least a shot. Two, he has great chemistry with his teammates, especially his wide receivers. Three, Grizzard will be a first-time play-caller, so Mayfield can take advantage of that. And four, Tampa Bay really needs defensive-minded Bowles to help shore up his side of the football.

In the end, Mayfield and the Tampa Bay passing attack could raise this team's ceiling, but it will not raise its floor. That would be how good the defense can play. An improved defense may keep the Falcons and Panthers at bay in the NFC South race. That being said, a more explosive offense could help the Buccaneers go on their deepest playoff run since winning it all five years ago with Tom Brady.

Because the Buccaneers have owned the division the last five years, I am willing to get on board here.