Nearly one-third of the way into the 2025 MLB season, Chicago Cubs budding superstar Pete Crow-Armstrong has placed himself atop baseball's leaderboards and in the hearts of a die-hard fanbase hungry for its first postseason appearance since the 2020 Wild Card Round. As the Cubs soar up the standings of the National League, so has Crow-Armstrong's potential price tag if the team allows him to reach free agency in 2031.

Currently on pace to mash over 40 home runs and drive in nearly 150 RBI, the 23-year-old Crow-Armstrong's meteoric rise has quickly made him the subject of potential extension talks, as Chicago looks to lock him up in much the same way that other teams have with their own top prospects. PCA has already turned down one offer from the Cubs this year, reportedly in the $75 million range. The exact figure is unknown, but it's safe to say that Crow-Armstrong's decision to bet on himself has already paid dividends given his recent play.

It's an interesting game for a Cubs team that has been reluctant to pay sticker price for top talent in free agency of late, Crow-Armstrong is still in his pre-arbitration years, costing the team pennies on the dollar as opposed to what teammate Kyle Tucker will demand in about six months' time. That flexibility is extremely valuable, allowing the team to allocate funds elsewhere. Still, wait too long, and Crow-Armstrong's stock could soar so high that he plays himself right out of the extention range Chicago is comfortable with.

Free agency has become a haven where top superstars become the subjects of bidding wars, raising their contracts to astronomical levels, and Crow-Armstrong's trajectory is no different. Juan Soto, for example, was rumored to land a contract in the $500 million range until a back-and-forth between the New York Mets and New York Yankees saw his price tag rise to an astonishing $765 million over the next 15 years.

Crow-Armstrong is new to his superstardom, whereas Soto had already been one of the faces of MLB for several years. However, PCAs legitimate power and five-tool capabilities prove he isn't going to be a flash in the pan — and with that, the Cubs need to act before it's too late.

Jordan Campbell of Cubbies Crib made an interesting comparison recently to a potential Crow-Armstrong extension being closer to that of Bobby Witt Jr's, but has since doubled down on his stance that a price tag could rapidly ascend to and even exceed the $300 million threshold. And that's a number that we've never seen Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts even begin to entertain.

Cubs want a healthy balance of "prove it" and future discount

Cubs president Jed Hoyer has spoken fondly of Crow-Armstrong, expressing the desire to lock him up long term but for now letting him focus on playing. Given that Crow-Armstrong's floor appears to be that of a five-tool, Gold Glove All-Star in center field, an offer will likely need to triple from the first one earlier this season.

The fact is, if the Cubs decide to wait two to three years to pull off an extension and try to only secure him for six or seven more seasons, it could be too late. Crow-Armstrong will by then be one of the most sought-after free agents in the history of the game if he continues anything close to this pace, and will likely take to the open market like so many are doing in today's game.

Crow-Armstrong is currently on pace for a 10.0 WAR season, and if he finishes anything close to that mark, the Cubs need to step on the gas and lock him up long-term this offseason before it is too late,. This isn't a situation where the Cubs must ensure they have the right guy for a long-term deal; Crow-Armstrong's production has been extraordinary, and the longer the team waits, the higher the price tag will be on an "offer he can't refuse."