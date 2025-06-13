How many goalies have won the Hart and Vezina? Hellebuyck joins exclusive club

The Winnipeg Jets didn't have the finish to their 2024-25 season they and their fans wanted, but they can still look back on their performance with pride. Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was a huge reason for their success, helping lead the team to a league-leading 56 wins and 116 standings points which was good enough to claim the franchise's first ever President's Trophy.

Hellebuyck's efforts were recognized in their own right in a massive, history-making way on Thursday. The American goalie was both awarded the Hart and Vezina trophies, handed out to the league's MVP and best netminder, respectively. Hellebuyck was surprised by family members with the honors.

Two for one! 🏆🏆



See Connor Hellebuyck's reaction to being surprised with both the Vezina AND Hart Trophy. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/lZBdgEwNH9 — NHL (@NHL) June 12, 2025

Connor Hellebuyck earns back-to-back Vezina Trophies along with historic MVP honor

The Jets goalie also won the Vezina Trophy in 2023-24, becoming the first to win back-to-back honors since Hockey Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur did so in 2006-07 and 2007-08.

Hellebuyck won 47 games and posted 8 shutouts during the regular season, dominating any offense that dared send a puck towards his crease. His 2.00 GAA and .925 save percentage made him a nearly impenetrable wall in net.

That being said, his regular-season form did not carry over when Winnipeg needed it most. The Jets crashed out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the second round with Hellebuyck posting a rough 3.08 GAA and .866 save percentage over 13 games.

While his impressive play during the regular season practically disappeared during the playoffs, it basically proved he deserved the Hart Trophy. He was clearly the most valuable player in the entire league, and without him at the top of his game, Winnipeg was a shell of itself when it needed to win games.

Connor Hellebuyck joins elite list with 2025 Vezina and Hart honors

Only four other goaltenders in NHL history have won both the Hart and Vezina Trophies in the same season. Hellebuyck became the fifth on Thursday, and the company he joins is some rarified air.

Jacques Plante (1961-62), Dominik Hasek (1996-97 & 1997-98), Jose Theodore (2001-02) and Carey Price (2014-15) round out that illustrious list. Both Plante and Hasek are already in the Hockey Hall of Fame, with Price considered an obvious first-ballot induction when he becomes eligible.

It's too soon to tell if Hellebuyck is on the same path, but his credentials just got a serious boost with this latest batch of awards. The only thing missing from this trophy cabinet at this point is that elusive Stanley Cup.