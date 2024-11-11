How many teams are in the PWHL? Full list of cities and teams
By Jackie Daly
To answer the burning headline question here; there are currently six teams that make up the PWHL. But don't blink; the league plans to add two expansion teams to bring the total to eight squads come the 2025-26 campaign. Which cities? Not yet known. The league is looking at a list of factors (fan base, arena, economics, etc.) to establish the newest franchises.
Let's live in the moment for now though, shall we? Here are the six teams that the incredible PWHL is comprised of.
1. Boston
PWHL Boston is now known as the Boston Fleet. Their 2024-25 season schedule can be found here.
The Fleet play their home games at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell, with their home opener set for Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7:00 p.m. ET where they host the Minnesota Frost. The teams last met in the PWHL Finals back in May of this year.
Captain: Hillary Knight
2. Minnesota
PWHL Minnesota is now known as the Minnesota Frost. Their 2024-25 season schedule can be found here.
The defending Walter Cup champions play their home games at the Xcel Energy Center, where the NHL's Minnesota Wild host their home contests, with their home opener set for Sunday, Dec. 1 at 6:00 p.m. ET when the New York Sirens come into town.
Captain: Kendall Coyne Schofield
3. New York
PWHL New York is now known as the New York Sirens. Their 2024-25 season schedule can be found here.
The Sirens will play most of their home matches at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where the NHL's New Jersey Devils call home, but there are still some home games where the venue is up in the air. Last season the New York team hosted their home games at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, CT, where the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders call home, and at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY, where the NHL's New York Islanders play. Details will be released at a later date of where the non-primary venue home games will be played.
The Sirens have their home opener on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET against the Toronto Sceptres.
Captain: Micah Zandee-Hart
4. Toronto
PWHL Toronto is now known as the Toronto Sceptres. Their 2024-25 season schedule can be found here.
The Sceptres begin the season at home at the Coca-Cola Coliseum, which is the new primary home venue for the team, on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 2:00 p.m. ET when they host the Boston Fleet. This will be the first puck drop on the second campaign in league history. As with the Sirens, details will be released at a later date of where the non-primary venue home games will be played.
Captain: Blayre Turnbull
5. Ottawa
PWHL Ottawa is now known as the Ottawa Charge. Their 2024-25 season schedule can be found here.
As with New York and Toronto, only 13 of their home games will be played at the primary venue, in this case for Ottawa at TD Place Arena in Ottawa. The Charge's opener will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET against the Toronto Sceptres. Details will be released at a later date for the non-primary home venue information.
Captain: Brianne Jenner
6. Montréal
PWHL Montréal is now known as the Montréal Victoire. Their 2024-25 season schedule can be found here.
The Victoire kick off their season at home when they host the Ottawa Charge on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. ET at Place Bell in Laval, home of the AHL's Laval Rocket. 13 games will be played here on home ice, with details to be released later about the location for non-primary venues.
Captain: Marie-Philip Poulin
Noteworthy information about the PWHL
Minnesota won the first ever championship, the Walter Cup, defeating the Boston Fleet in five games back in May of 2024.
Season two features an expanded schedule; each team will compete in 30 regular season games, six more than the inaugural season which saw 24 per squad.
There's a New Years Eve game featuring Toronto and Ottawa at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto at 7p.m. ET.
The 2024-25 campaign is the first to feature the new team names, jerseys, and branding.