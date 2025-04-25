Fansided

How much will every first-round pick get paid in the 2025 NFL Draft?

This year’s first-round picks are looking at bigger paydays than ever before. Here's a full breakdown of every projected contract.
ByAusten Bundy|
Travis Hunter, Cam Ward
Travis Hunter, Cam Ward | Getty Images | Graphic by Michael Castillo

The first round of the NFL Draft is always closely watched to see which college stars wind up on needy NFL teams. But while fans are focused on what boost their favorite squad just selected, front offices and rookies alike are looking at the numbers — the gap between the first and 32nd pick of the NFL Draft could be more than $30 million.

Last year's No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Caleb Williams out of USC, was signed by the Chicago Bears to a four-year $39.4 million contract. Given the salary cap increases for the 2025-26 season, the No. 1 overall pick this year will see a significant raise from that number.

How much money will 2025 first-round draft selections make?

According to Spotrac, these are the projected contracts (all standard four-year deals) for each first-round selection at this year's draft.

Pick

Player, Position

Projected 4-year contract value

1. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward, QB

$47,757,000

2. Jacksonville Jaguars via Cleveland Browns

Travis Hunter, WR/DB

$46,571,074

3. New York Giants

Abdul Carter, DE

$45,179,746

4. New England Patriots

Will Campbell, T

$43.589,604

5. Cleveland Browns via Jacksonville Jaguars

Mason Graham, DT

$40,806,872

6. Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty, RB

$35,837,732

7. New York Jets

Armand Membou, T

$31,862,416

8. Carolina Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan, WR

$27,887,104

9. New Orleans Saints

Kelvin Banks Jr., T

$27,688,114

10. Chicago Bears

Colston Loveland, TE

$26,595,118

11. San Francisco 49ers

Mykel Williams, DE

$24,905,620

12. Dallas Cowboys

Tyler Booker, G

$22,520,414

13. Miami Dolphins

Kenneth Grant, DT

$21,924,112

14. Indianapolis Colts

Tyler Warren, TE

$20,930,294

15. Atlanta Falcons

Jalen Walker, DE

$20,532,790

16. Arizona Cardinals

Walter Nolan, DT

$19,340,170

17. Cincinnati Bengals

Shemar Stewart, DE

$18,942,634

18. Seattle Seahawks

Grey Zabel, G

$18,445,724

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Emeka Egbuka, WR

$18,147,572

20. Denver Broncos

Jahdae Barron, CB

$18,048,198

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Derrick Harmon, DT

$17,948,806

22. Los Angeles Chargers

Omarion Hampton, RB

$17,750,036

23. Green Bay Packers

Matthew Golden, WR

$17,551,274

24. Minnesota Vikings

Donovan Jackson, G

$17,153,744

25. New York Giants via Houston Texans

Jaxson Dart, QB

$16,954,982

26. Los Angeles Rams

$16,756,186

27. Baltimore Ravens

$16,557,446

28. Detroit Lions

$16,458,064

29. Washington Commanders

$15,660,564

30. Buffalo Bills

$15,238,238

31. Kansas City Chiefs

$14,884,470

32. Philadelphia Eagles

$14,656,682

Miami QB Cam Ward, selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans, will see his projected $47.8 million contract be worth roughly 21.3 percent more than the one Williams' signed last year. That's a significant raise for a rookie.

The drop off from pick No. 1 to pick No. 32 is quite staggering regardless of the year. Whoever is selected by the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles is projected to make roughly $33.1 million less than Ward.

After that, the number just keeps going down. The top pick of the second round on Friday is projected to sign an $11.8 million deal with the final pick in the round making roughly $7.2 million. Keep in mind, these are all four-year deals, so that money is getting spread out. But nobody picked in rounds one through three will earn less than $1 million in their signing bonus. In fact, the first 14 picks in round four will also get at least $1 million in the form of a signing bonus.

Of course, the real numbers will be negotiated by players, their agents and team representatives before pen is put to paper. So, things could look a lot different by the time these players step foot on the gridiron for their new squads.

Home/NFL Draft