How much will every first-round pick get paid in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The first round of the NFL Draft is always closely watched to see which college stars wind up on needy NFL teams. But while fans are focused on what boost their favorite squad just selected, front offices and rookies alike are looking at the numbers — the gap between the first and 32nd pick of the NFL Draft could be more than $30 million.
Last year's No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Caleb Williams out of USC, was signed by the Chicago Bears to a four-year $39.4 million contract. Given the salary cap increases for the 2025-26 season, the No. 1 overall pick this year will see a significant raise from that number.
How much money will 2025 first-round draft selections make?
According to Spotrac, these are the projected contracts (all standard four-year deals) for each first-round selection at this year's draft.
Pick
Player, Position
Projected 4-year contract value
1. Tennessee Titans
Cam Ward, QB
$47,757,000
2. Jacksonville Jaguars via Cleveland Browns
Travis Hunter, WR/DB
$46,571,074
3. New York Giants
Abdul Carter, DE
$45,179,746
4. New England Patriots
Will Campbell, T
$43.589,604
5. Cleveland Browns via Jacksonville Jaguars
Mason Graham, DT
$40,806,872
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Ashton Jeanty, RB
$35,837,732
7. New York Jets
Armand Membou, T
$31,862,416
8. Carolina Panthers
Tetairoa McMillan, WR
$27,887,104
9. New Orleans Saints
Kelvin Banks Jr., T
$27,688,114
10. Chicago Bears
Colston Loveland, TE
$26,595,118
11. San Francisco 49ers
Mykel Williams, DE
$24,905,620
12. Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Booker, G
$22,520,414
13. Miami Dolphins
Kenneth Grant, DT
$21,924,112
14. Indianapolis Colts
Tyler Warren, TE
$20,930,294
15. Atlanta Falcons
Jalen Walker, DE
$20,532,790
16. Arizona Cardinals
Walter Nolan, DT
$19,340,170
17. Cincinnati Bengals
Shemar Stewart, DE
$18,942,634
18. Seattle Seahawks
Grey Zabel, G
$18,445,724
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Emeka Egbuka, WR
$18,147,572
20. Denver Broncos
Jahdae Barron, CB
$18,048,198
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
Derrick Harmon, DT
$17,948,806
22. Los Angeles Chargers
Omarion Hampton, RB
$17,750,036
23. Green Bay Packers
Matthew Golden, WR
$17,551,274
24. Minnesota Vikings
Donovan Jackson, G
$17,153,744
25. New York Giants via Houston Texans
Jaxson Dart, QB
$16,954,982
26. Los Angeles Rams
$16,756,186
27. Baltimore Ravens
$16,557,446
28. Detroit Lions
$16,458,064
29. Washington Commanders
$15,660,564
30. Buffalo Bills
$15,238,238
31. Kansas City Chiefs
$14,884,470
32. Philadelphia Eagles
$14,656,682
Miami QB Cam Ward, selected first overall by the Tennessee Titans, will see his projected $47.8 million contract be worth roughly 21.3 percent more than the one Williams' signed last year. That's a significant raise for a rookie.
The drop off from pick No. 1 to pick No. 32 is quite staggering regardless of the year. Whoever is selected by the Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles is projected to make roughly $33.1 million less than Ward.
After that, the number just keeps going down. The top pick of the second round on Friday is projected to sign an $11.8 million deal with the final pick in the round making roughly $7.2 million. Keep in mind, these are all four-year deals, so that money is getting spread out. But nobody picked in rounds one through three will earn less than $1 million in their signing bonus. In fact, the first 14 picks in round four will also get at least $1 million in the form of a signing bonus.
Of course, the real numbers will be negotiated by players, their agents and team representatives before pen is put to paper. So, things could look a lot different by the time these players step foot on the gridiron for their new squads.