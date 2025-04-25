2025 NFL Draft order: Full first-round pick tracker and instant grades

Few drafts in recent memory have offered the air of unpredictability that the 2025 NFL Draft appears to. We've seemingly known for weeks now that former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward will come off the board with the No. 1 pick to the Tennessee Titans. After that, though, it feels like we won't know for sure what will happen until the cards are turned in. Part of that might be the presence of traditionally chaotic franchises like the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, among others, but there are other questions abound.
Rumors have been contradictory over the past few months and even more so in the week leading up to the NFL Draft. Just when you think one thing is trending toward being certain — something like Shedeur Sanders being a Top 5 pick — that notion gets turned on its head in a flash. It's happened time and again throughout the draft process. The result is that we have little idea how things will transpire, but that also makes this one of the most fun drafts in recent memory.
Now that the 2025 NFL Draft is upon us, though, we're ready for whatever chaos comes our way. With that, we've got the entire draft order planned out — and, shockingly, still no team has traded its first-round selection — and we'll be tracking every pick with gut reaction grades and some instant analysis for what each team does to this point.
We can't wait for the draft, so follow along with us, get mad if I'm not a fan of the pick your team made, and just buckle up for the ride that the 2025 draft almost seems inevitable to provide.
Full 2025 NFL Draft order and tracking every first-round pick with instant grades
Here's a look at the full 2025 NFL Draft order as we'll be following along with every selection and handing out grades based solely on the initial reaction (these are subject to change with more time assess the situation in any future analysis). Let's get into it.
2025 NFL Draft Pick
Selection
Instant Grade
1. Tennessee Titans
QB Cam Ward (Miami)
A
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (via CLE)
WR/CB Travis Hunter (Colorado)
A+
3. New York Giants
EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State)
A+
4. New England Patriots
OT Will Campbell (LSU)
A-
5. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)
6. Las Vegas Raiders
7. New York Jets
8. Carolina Panthers
9. New Orleans Saints
10. Chicago Bears
11. San Francisco 49ers
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Indianapolis Colts
15. Atlanta Falcons
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Cincinnati Bengals
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Green Bay Packers
24. Minnesota Vikings
25. Houston Texans
26. Los Angeles Rams
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. Detroit Lions
29. Washington Commanders
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Philadelphia Eagles
Instant analysis for every 2025 NFL Draft first-round pick
1. Tennessee Titans
Analysis will be updated once the first pick is made.