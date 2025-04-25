2025 NFL Draft order: Full first-round pick tracker and instant grades

Few drafts in recent memory have offered the air of unpredictability that the 2025 NFL Draft appears to. We've seemingly known for weeks now that former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward will come off the board with the No. 1 pick to the Tennessee Titans. After that, though, it feels like we won't know for sure what will happen until the cards are turned in. Part of that might be the presence of traditionally chaotic franchises like the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, among others, but there are other questions abound.

Rumors have been contradictory over the past few months and even more so in the week leading up to the NFL Draft. Just when you think one thing is trending toward being certain — something like Shedeur Sanders being a Top 5 pick — that notion gets turned on its head in a flash. It's happened time and again throughout the draft process. The result is that we have little idea how things will transpire, but that also makes this one of the most fun drafts in recent memory.

Now that the 2025 NFL Draft is upon us, though, we're ready for whatever chaos comes our way. With that, we've got the entire draft order planned out — and, shockingly, still no team has traded its first-round selection — and we'll be tracking every pick with gut reaction grades and some instant analysis for what each team does to this point.

We can't wait for the draft, so follow along with us, get mad if I'm not a fan of the pick your team made, and just buckle up for the ride that the 2025 draft almost seems inevitable to provide.

Full 2025 NFL Draft order and tracking every first-round pick with instant grades

Here's a look at the full 2025 NFL Draft order as we'll be following along with every selection and handing out grades based solely on the initial reaction (these are subject to change with more time assess the situation in any future analysis). Let's get into it.

2025 NFL Draft Pick Selection Instant Grade 1. Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward (Miami) A 2. Jacksonville Jaguars (via CLE) WR/CB Travis Hunter (Colorado) A+ 3. New York Giants EDGE Abdul Carter (Penn State) A+ 4. New England Patriots OT Will Campbell (LSU) A- 5. Cleveland Browns (via JAX) 6. Las Vegas Raiders 7. New York Jets 8. Carolina Panthers 9. New Orleans Saints 10. Chicago Bears 11. San Francisco 49ers 12. Dallas Cowboys 13. Miami Dolphins 14. Indianapolis Colts 15. Atlanta Falcons 16. Arizona Cardinals 17. Cincinnati Bengals 18. Seattle Seahawks 19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20. Denver Broncos 21. Pittsburgh Steelers 22. Los Angeles Chargers 23. Green Bay Packers 24. Minnesota Vikings 25. Houston Texans 26. Los Angeles Rams 27. Baltimore Ravens 28. Detroit Lions 29. Washington Commanders 30. Buffalo Bills 31. Kansas City Chiefs 32. Philadelphia Eagles

Instant analysis for every 2025 NFL Draft first-round pick

1. Tennessee Titans

Analysis will be updated once the first pick is made.