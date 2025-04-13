How Tennessee can still make College Football Playoff after Nico Iamaleava departure

Tennessee football was handed a curve ball, one that has become commonplace as NIL and the transfer portal have created a headache the NCAA has not tried to stop. Nonetheless, Nico Iamaleava decided he wanted to make more money and wanted to play hardball with Tennessee.

You can’t blame him for abusing the system the NCAA allowed to take place. But his imminent departure also creates a massive void for the Volunteers, who are fresh off their first College Football Playoff appearance.

The good thing is Iamaleava wasn’t a superior quarterback at Tennessee. He was good, but he wasn’t elite. He’s replaceable, which is why Tennessee coach Josh Heupel had no problem dismissing Iamaleava from the team.

Iamaleava ghosted the Vols, stopped showing up to practice and seemingly tampered his way into the transfer portal — though nothing is set in stone yet. Because of that, the Vols should be happy to not have the headache of Iamaleava on the team anymore.

Imagine if they did meet his $4 million demand, just for him to collapse next season like he did last year. Iamaleava threw 19 touchdown passes last year, but 11 of them came against Vanderbilt, Chattanooga, Kent State and UTEP.

In my eyes, Tennessee might have gotten a little better this weekend. They don’t have the problem of Iamaleava’s ego and this opens the door for their incoming class to make a statement.

Tennessee's path back to the College Football Playoff without Nico Iamaleava

The silver lining in Iamaleava’s departure from the team is that it was right before the spring game. While it did create a distraction just before the transfer portal window opens, it also gave Heupel a chance to see what Iamaleava’s replacement can look like.

George MacIntyre, a true freshman from Nashville, shined in the spring game and clearly staked his claim to be the starter for next year. He had touchdown passes to fellow freshman and Memphis native Radarious Jackson and Jack Van Dorselaer.

If MacIntyre continues to look good throughout the rest of the spring and training camp, he could make the argument to replace Iamaleava. If he does, he could very well be good enough to lead the Vols back to the CFP.

The good thing is the SEC will probably be down from last year. Texas likely won’t be as strong and Georgia still has to figure out its own quarterback situation. Florida has all the players to be the best team in the conference, but Tennessee led by MacIntyre could be right there with them.