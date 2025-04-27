How the Texans could've earned an A grade for the 2025 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft has come and gone. The Houston Texans had a pretty strong draft, but could it have been better?

Probably! I'm not an NFL executive, but there were some later round moves that didn't feel quite right, especially with the benefit of hindsight.

We're assuming Houston still makes every trade it made, because it's easier that way. Knowing how the draft shook out, what would a perfect 2025 NFL Draft have looked like for the Texans?

Round 2, Pick 34: Jayden Higgins - WR - Iowa State

The Texans could have stayed in Round 1 and drafted offensive tackle Josh Simmons at Pick 25, but if they had to trade down, sticking with the player they took in real life — Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins — is the right call.

Higgins is a fast, big-bodied outside receiver who should help Texans fans forget about Stefon Diggs. He'll give C.J. Stroud another deep threat to help the Texans offense stretch the field.

Round 2, Pick 48: Aireontae Ersery - OT - Minnesota

Houston managed to draft one of the best offensive linemen in the draft at Pick 48. In a perfect world, they still draft the same offensive lineman at pick 48.

Aireontae Ersery is quick for his size and has the strength to hold up against NFL pass rushers. He might not start immediately for the Texans, but he should battle for a starting role and gives the team flexibility in the present and long-term upside.

Round 3, Pick 79: Jaylin Noel - WR - Iowa State

If we didn't know how the whole draft would turn out, I'd have gone with Georgia center Jared Wilson here, but since we're working with full hindsight, Houston can wait for a center prospect in Round 7 who has a lot of upside. So instead, the Texans pick...exactly who they picked in real life for the third pick in a row. I promise this trend is about to change.

Round 3, Pick 97: Cam Skattebo - RB - Arizona State

There's really not a perfect pick to make at this spot. Houston took USC corner Jaylin Smith, who seems like a fine player but doesn't really fit a need for the team. They then spent Pick 116 on USC running back Woody Marks.

But between 97 and 116, a number of good running backs went off the board. Had Houston known that Bhayshul Tuten, Cam Skattebo and Trevor Etienne would all be gone by 116, the team may have opted to take a running back at 97, because it feels like there's a sizable gap between those three names and Marks.

Of the three, Cam Skattebo is the most intriguing. His late breakout age at Arizona State is a slight concern, but he can instantly step in as a receiving threat to spell Joe Mixon and has the run-game chops to eventually take over as the starter.

Round 4, Pick 116: Gunnar Helm - TE - Texas

The Texans draft moves suggested they feel okay at tight end, where they currently have Dalton Schultz, Brevin Jordan and Cade Stover.

But Schultz isn't getting any younger and the other two have only shown flashes. Gunnar Helm just had arguably the best season for a tight end in Texas history and would have added a different dynamic to the Houston passing attack.

Round 6, Pick 187: Jaylen Reed - S - Penn State

This was a really good pick by the Texans as they added needed safety depth in Round 6, so let's stick with it. Jaylen Reed has a nose for the football and while he'll need to refine his play in the NFL, he'll have time to learn behind C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Jimmie Ward and Caden Bullock.

Round 6, Pick 197: Cameron Williams - OT - Texas

Cameron Williams still needs to do a lot of work to be a starting NFL tackle, but he has the frame and the physical skills needed to stick at the next level. It will take some time for Williams to adjust to professional football, but getting a solid developmental project in Round 6 would have been a win.

Round 7, Pick 224: Quinn Ewers - QB - Texas

It was clear when Houston traded up for Graham Mertz that the team wanted a backup quarterback for C.J. Stroud, but they simply could have waited until their next pick and grabbed Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

I remain baffled by the decision to draft Mertz. Maybe his college career suggests he'll be more comfortable in a reserve role than any other quarterback still on the board would have been, but Ewers is more talented and I imagine would be more ready to slide into the starting role should Stroud go down for any reason. With Davis Mills in the last year of his contract, that's an important consideration.

Round 7, Pick 256: Seth McLaughlin - C - Ohio State

Seth McLaughlin tore his Achilles in November and likely won't play in 2025 as he recovers from the injury, but Houston still should have taken a swing on him in the seventh round.

That's because a healthy McLaughlin was arguably the best center in the country last season, winning the Rimington Trophy and anchoring the middle of the Buckeyes' line before the Achilles tear ended his season.

Look: recovering from a torn Achilles isn't easy, and there's a chance McLaughlin is never the same player again. It's also true that Houston needs immediate offensive line help. But the Texans took a blocking tight end who probably won't ever be an NFL starter with this pick in real life. Why not take a swing on a center who can potentially slide into the lineup once he's healthy in 2026?