How to watch Angels vs. Orioles on Apple TV: Start time, streaming and more

The Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels entered the 2025 season with very different expectations. The Orioles hoped to be in the World Series conversation, while it would've been a success if the Angels simply hovered around .500. It's safe to say things have played out differently for each of these teams than anyone could've expected, making Friday's Apple TV showdown between the two clubs an intriguing watch for MLB fans.

The Orioles enter Friday's action with a 27-40 record. They're in last place in the AL East and hold one of the worst records in the game. Injuries have plagued them, but their pitching staff was never going to be good enough for this team to win many games as constructed.

On the flip side, the Angels are 33-34 even with Mike Trout missing a month due to injury and not putting up his usual MVP-caliber numbers. Well, Trout is healthy now and has hit over .300 since returning from the IL, adding more intrigue to Friday's game, which can only be seen in one place.

How to watch Angels-Orioles on Apple TV

Friday's game can be exclusively on Apple TV, meaning that even fans in local markets will have to use the streaming service to watch the game. This game is one of several intriguing Friday night matchups to be shown on Apple TV weekly throughout the regular season.

While needing a subscription to a streaming service to watch a regular season MLB game is frustrating for those who don't have an Apple TV+ account, there's a way for new users to watch this game without spending a penny. New users can get a seven-day free trial for Apple TV+, which can come in handy for those only looking to use the service for this game. A subscription for returning users or beyond those seven free days will cost $9.99 per month.

MLB Apple TV schedule: Dates, matchups, and times

Note: Home team is bolded.

Matchup Date Time Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles June 13 7:05 p.m. ET San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks June 13 9:40 p.m. ET New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies June 20 7:15 p.m. ET Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres June 20 9:40 p.m. ET Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles June 27 7:05 p.m. ET St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cleveland Guardians June 27 7:10 p.m. ET St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs July 4 2:20 p.m. ET Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays July 4 7:07 p.m. ET Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers July 11 7:10 p.m. ET Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Angels July 11 9:38 p.m. ET Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Yankees July 25 7:05 p.m. ET Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals July 25 8:10 p.m. ET

Apple TV recently added its July games, and many of them should be outstanding. The St. Louis Cardinals will try and trim the Chicago Cubs' NL Central lead on July 4. The Angels will be featured on the streaming service three weeks in a row. After a brief one-week break, the New York Yankees will host the Philadelphia Phillies in a potential World Series preview.