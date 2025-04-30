Mike Trout injury scare has Angels fans fearing the worst once again

Just when it seemed like Mike Trout might finally be able to stay on the field.

It's been a very star-crossed few years for the Los Angeles Angels superstar and future Hall of Famer: Between 2020 and 2024, Trout played in a grand total of 319 games, battling a litany of ailments that had fans wondering whether we'd ever get to see his peak self again. This season had brought some cautious optimism, though, as Trout had appeared in all 28 of the team's games after an offseason shift to right field in an effort to keep him healthy.

... until Wednesday, that is, when Trout was mysteriously pinch-hit for during his team's game against the Seattle Mariners.

Jo Adell is hitting for Mike Trout.



Stay tuned — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) April 30, 2025

It's unclear as of yet just what, if anything, is wrong. The Angels have yet to offer an update on Trout's status or even confirm that he is in fact dealing with an injury. Trout did appear to pull up a bit after running out a grounder to first in his previous at-bat, but he was still feeling good enough to take the field in the bottom half of the inning.

Here's Mike Trout's last AB. He returned to the field after this though. pic.twitter.com/BQin7u444G — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) April 30, 2025

Mike Trout suffers injury scare Wednesday vs. Mariners

Stay tuned for updates.