The ultimate MLB Opening Day watch guide: Full schedule, pitching matchups and more

Opening Day has arrived.

Of course, the 2025 MLB season technically began last week, with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off for two games in Tokyo — L.A. won them both. But that doesn't make the ritual of Opening Day any less potent: It's still our foremost sign of spring, the return of blue skies and green grass and a summer full of our national pastime.

And MLB has given us a true bounty to celebrate: 14 games that feature some of the very biggest names in the sport. That's a whole lot for baseball fans to choose from. Do you want to watch Juan Soto make his Mets debut? How about Alex Bregman in Boston? Or Paul Skenes continuing his ascension in Pittsburgh? Luckily, we're here to help you sort through it all, with this handy viewing guide to get you caught up on the offseason that was — and locked in for one of the best days of the year.

FanSided has MLB Opening Day covered — from the players who dominate the day, the fans who live for it and the small details that make it special. Click here for more Opening Day stories around the league's clubhouses and fan bases.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Yankees

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

3:05 p.m. ET Starting pitching matchup: Freddy Peralta vs. Carlos Rodon

Freddy Peralta vs. Carlos Rodon New faces in new places: Brewers: Nestor Cortes; Yankees: Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, Devin Williams

Opening Day kicks off with a fascinating study in contrasts. In one corner: the young, brash, athletic Brewers, still ascending after another NL Central title in 2024. In the other: the big, bad Yankees, who looked everything but young and athletic in their World Series loss to the Dodgers.

Both teams enter this matchup with a far bit of angst despite the recent success. New York, of course, watched Juan Soto bolt to the crosstown Mets, then watched 40 percent of its rotation (including Gerrit Cole, out for the season due to Tommy John surgery) go down with injury. Milwaukee, meanwhile, did more or less nothing to supplement its strong core this winter. How will Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt and Co. look in pinstripes? Are the Brewers still the kings of the Central? This will be an excellent early litmus test.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Starting pitching matchup: Zach Eflin vs. Jose Berrios

Zach Eflin vs. Jose Berrios New faces in new places: Orioles: Tyler O'Neill, Charlie Morton, Tomoyuki Sugano; Blue Jays: Anthony Santander, Andres Gimenez, Jeff Hoffman, Max Scherzer

It's safe to say that both of these teams are frustrated by how their respective offseasons played out, albeit for different reasons. Toronto tried its damnedest to make a big splash ahead of Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s free agency, only for everyone from Juan Soto to Corbin Burnes to Pete Alonso to turn down their money. But even trying would be a refreshing change of pace for O's fans, who watched Mike Elias once again sit on his hands despite one of the best young cores in baseball.

So where does that leave us on Opening Day? Great question. Baltimore's rotation is a serious question mark with Grayson Rodriguez out, while Toronto still looks a bat or two short behind Vladdy and Bo Bichette. Both of these teams still have enough talent to make noise, but both are a disappointing start away from some very uncomfortable conversations.

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Starting pitching matchup: Garrett Crochet vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Garrett Crochet vs. Nathan Eovaldi New faces in new places: Red Sox: Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman; Rangers: Jake Burger

This is the most anticipated Opening Day in Boston in ... how many years now? It may not be full throttle just yet, but Craig Breslow and John Henry finally put their foot on the gas, acquiring Garrett Crochet via trade before signing Alex Bregman at the start of spring training. Combine that Major League core with one of the best farm systems in the sport, and baby, you've got a stew going.

And what better way to give it a taste test than a trip to Arlington, where the 2023 World Series winners are determined to prove that last season was just a championship hangover? Texas still has one of the deepest lineups in baseball, and it'll be fascinating to watch Crochet try and navigate a group that added Jake Burger to an already power-heavy group. If this is finally the year we get a remotely healthy Jacob deGrom, look out. (Stop laughing!)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Starting pitching matchup: Zack Wheeler vs. Mackenzie Gore

Zack Wheeler vs. Mackenzie Gore New faces in new places: Phillies: Max Kepler, Jordan Romano, Jesus Luzardo; Nationals: Nathaniel Lowe, Paul DeJong

If you were to rank teams that could really, really use a fast start to 2025, the Phillies would have to be pretty high on the list. Philly has watched World Series hopes go up in flames in exasperating fashion in each of the last two postseasons, and their fans spent this winter begging Dave Dombrowski to shake things up a bit. The best he could do: Max Kepler and Jesus Luzardo. This is once again one of the deepest rotations in the game, and the lineup looks good on paper. But the vibes are a little bit in question right now, and it's time to translate that talent onto the field to keep pace with a loaded division.

And hey, don't sleep on the Nats. Sure, this team is still miles behind the beasts of the East, but the kids are coming, with CJ Abrams, James Wood and Dylan Crews all looking like future stars. It's been a long, slow rebuild since that 2019 title, but you can start to see the vision.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Starting pitching matchup: Tanner Bibee vs. Cole Ragans

Tanner Bibee vs. Cole Ragans New faces in new places: Guardians: Carlos Santana, Paul Sewald, Luis Ortiz; Royals: Jonathan India, Carlos Estevez

How about an early battle for AL Central supremacy? Sure, the Tigers may also have something to say about that, but Cleveland and K.C. look like the most balanced teams in this division right now. Neither of them will ever win the offseason, and it would be easier to get excited here if they were willing to spend a little money once in a while. But Cleveland is a pitching factory, and Jose Ramirez and Bobby Witt Jr. are always worth the price of admission.

New York Mets vs. Houston Astros

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Starting pitching matchup: Clay Holmes vs. Framber Valdez

Clay Holmes vs. Framber Valdez New faces in new places: Mets: Juan Soto, Clay Holmes, Frankie Montas, AJ Minter; Astros: Christian Walker, Isaac Paredes

Get your popcorn ready. We're still getting used to seeing Soto in Orange and Blue, and he'll begin his Mets tenure in the same building he began his Yankees tenure last season. Handing the outfielder $765 million back in December was about more than just improving on the field; it was Steve Cohen sending a message that New York's baseball scene would now run through Queens, and his team now has a chance to back that up with a hot start. Plus, we'll also get a look at former Yankees closer turned new Mets starter Clay Holmes, who's looked sensational in spring training — you know, in case Yankees fans needed something else to feel bad about.

But that's just the tip of the narrative iceberg here. The Astros were one of the teams of this past offseason for very different reasons, getting left hanging by Bregman before eventually deciding to deal away star outfielder Kyle Tucker ahead of his walk year. This is still far from a rebuild, but it's at least a retooling; and with Valdez himself staring down free agency, it could get late early in Houston if they stumble out of the blocks.

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Starting pitching matchup: Logan Webb vs. Hunter Greene

Logan Webb vs. Hunter Greene New faces in new places: Giants: Willy Adames, Justin Verlander; Reds: Brady Singer, Gavin Lux, Austin Hays

Two of the most intriguing sleepers in the National League square off here, starting a series that could well have major Wild Card implications a few months down the line. Buster Posey's first offseason at the helm in San Francisco would have to be considered at least a moderate success, finally landing a marquee free agent in shortstop Willy Adames while adding Justin Verlander to what is quietly a very solid starting rotation. The Giants might not be able to hit enough to challenge for a division crown, but don't write them off.

Of course, no Opening Day discussion would be complete without Cincy, and it just so happens that the Reds are also one of the most fascinating teams in the league. There are so many interesting young players here that the Reds literally don't have places to put them all, even with Spencer Steer starting the year on the IL. If Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft all make good on their promise on the mound, and former top prospects like Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Noelvi Marte arrive, look out.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Starting pitching matchup: Chris Sale vs. Michael King

Chris Sale vs. Michael King New faces in new places: Braves: Jurickson Profar; Padres: Nick Pivetta, Jason Heyward

The Braves would love the chance to erase the memory of last year's NL Wild Card Series, in which a beleaguered and injury-riddled roster got swept out of San Diego in two ugly games. The bad news is that Atlanta really didn't add too much over the offseason beyond Profar in the outfield. The good news is that all they have to do is stay healthy to be among the scariest teams in baseball. After last year, that might feel like asking a lot, but the injury bug can't strike twice ... right?

Things are even more precarious in San Diego, which saw its offseason held captive by an ugly ownership fight and now enters the 2025 season caught in limbo: too good to tank, really, but with holes on the roster and several key pieces (King, Dylan Cease, Luis Arraez) entering contract years. Start hot, and we know AJ Preller will give it all he's got. Start cold, and he could pull the plug.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Starting pitching matchup: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Sean Burke

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Sean Burke New faces in new places: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi, Kenley Jansen, Jorge Soler, Kyle Hendricks, Yoan Moncada; White Sox: the inexorable passage of time

Look, fair warning: We're about to enter the ugly underbelly of this Opening Day slate. But hope springs eternal no matter which team you root for, and everyone deserves reason for hope. So here you go: Mike Trout looks like he's ticked off and ready to deliver a vintage season after several years lost to injury, while the White Sox have some actually promising young talent to keep an eye on as Chris Getz digs even deeper into the rebuild. That list starts with Burke, a former third-round pick who was awfully interesting in his first taste of the Majors last year.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Miami Marlins

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Starting pitching matchup: Paul Skenes vs. Sandy Alcantara

Paul Skenes vs. Sandy Alcantara New faces in new places: Pirates: Andrew Heaney, Tommy Pham; Marlins: File not found (Matt Mervis? Cal Quantrill?)

We tried to warn you! Neither the Pirates nor the Marlins even bothered pretending that they wanted to compete this offseason, and for that their ownership groups deserve our undying scorn. But every Paul Skenes start is appointment television, even the ones he makes for Bob Nutting, and Sandy Alcantara has looked like his Cy Young self in the spring after coming back from Tommy John surgery. This is arguably the most box-office pitching matchup of the day, even if the lineups ... well, the less said the better.

Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

4:15 p.m. ET Starting pitching matchup: Pablo Lopez vs. Sonny Gray

Pablo Lopez vs. Sonny Gray New faces in new places: Twins: Ty France; Cardinals: We'll always have that Nolan Arenado-Astros trade

I hereby nominate this game as the Most Stuck in Purgatory Matchup of the Day. Neither of these teams will be bad, exactly: There's too much talent, with Pablo Lopez, Joe Ryan and Bailey Ober anchoring Minnesota's rotation and plenty of intriguing young hitters in the St. Louis lineup. But both of them feel very, very stuck in the middle, without the means of moving up in the world or the will to really bottom out. (Well, John Mozeliak sort of tried the latter over the winter, but it didn't exactly work out.)

So where does that leave us for 2025? It depends. Either of these teams could get hot and surprise some people by competing for a Wild Card spot. More likely, though, they get to the trade deadline needing to make a decision about whether to hit the sell button or not.

Detroit Tigers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Starting pitching matchup: Tarik Skubal vs. TBD

Tarik Skubal vs. TBD New faces in new places: Tigers: Gleyber Torres, Jack Flaherty; Dodgers: Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, Michael Conforto, probably two more Japanese All-Stars we haven't heard of yet

The reigning AL Cy Young winner and single baddest pitcher on the planet going up against baseball's equivalent of the Monstars? Yes please. Watching Tarik Skubal face Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the gang is the best welcome present MLB could've possibly given us, and based on how Skubal's looked this spring, it doesn't figure to disappoint.

Now, whether the Tigers have done enough over the offseason to supplement last year's miracle playoff run and put the team in position to contend again is another question. This offense is still very green, and the pitching staff is short on known quantities behind Skubal and Jack Flaherty. But there is potential here, from Colt Keith, Jace Jung and Riley Greene to Reese Olson and Sawyer Gipson-Long.

Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Starting pitching matchup: Justin Steele vs. Zac Gallen

Justin Steele vs. Zac Gallen New faces in new places: Cubs: Kyle Tucker, Matthew Boyd, Ryan Pressly; Diamondbacks: Corbin Burnes, Josh Naylor

Another offseason, another winter of discontent among Cubs fans who can't shake the nagging feeling that Jed Hoyer (or the Ricketts family, depending on your perspective) are unwilling to do what it takes to get Chicago back to the mountaintop. The Kyle Tucker trade alleviated that somewhat, but he's only guaranteed to stick around for one year, and it's unclear whether the rest of this roster — particularly the pitching staff, with a bullpen full of unknowns and a thin rotation — is good enough to pose a meaningful challenge to the heavyweights of the NL.

Who knows, one of those heavyweights could wind up residing in Arizona, after the Dbacks landed Corbin Burnes in free agency and acquired Josh Naylor to replace Christian Walker at first base. This remains just a rock-solid roster, with solid big-league players everywhere and a sneaky-deep rotation. It might not be enough to hang with the Dodgers over 162 games, but this series will be a fascinating early glimpse into the National League's second tier.

Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Starting pitching matchup: Luis Severino vs. Logan Gilbert

Luis Severino vs. Logan Gilbert New faces in new places: Athletics: Luis Severino, Jeffrey Springs; Mariners: Jorge Polanco is back, if you're into that sort of thing

Hey, how about those A's! Sure, it's the defintion of shameless that John Fisher waited until he'd already left Oakland the lurch to start investing any meaningful amount of money in his professional baseball team, but it's nice to see this franchise actually trying again. Really, you could make a case that they even had a better offseason than the Mariners did, with the number of baffling Jerry DiPoto quotes far outpacing the number of quality Major League bats the team added to a lineup in desperate need of them. That said, this rotation is still aces, and you can never discount that entirely. At least we hope so, for Seattle's sake, because lord knows that fan base has been through enough.