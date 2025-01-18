How to watch Rams vs. Eagles with and without cable: Full Divisional Round streaming guide
By Lior Lampert
The No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles will host the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. And if their regular-season meeting was any indication, we could be in for another Saquon Barkley masterclass performance.
Barkley and the Eagles gashed the Rams in Week 11. The superstar running back amassed a whopping 302 scrimmage yards, tied for the 10th most in a single game in NFL history. It was a special effort from an exceptionally talented player, hoping to repeat his success against Los Angeles, only this time in the playoffs.
Meanwhile, despite the results of their previous encounter, the Rams aren't backing down from the challenge. Pro Bowl rookie edge rusher Jared Verse riled up Eagles fans with some bold comments, which head coach Sean McVay proceeded to double down on. Los Angeles is ostensibly ready to take another crack at the NFC East champions, setting up an intense atmosphere.
Regardless of your fandom, football aficionados will want to tap into this intriguing win-or-go-home clash between the Rams and Eagles. Thankfully, it's readily available for viewers -- with and without cable.
How to watch Rams vs. Eagles with cable
Using your cable provider's online platform
Those not watching the Rams-Eagles encore showdown at home, your cable provider info can help you access the game from anywhere. All you need to do is download the NBC Sports app and enter your login credentials, then you're good to go.
Watching on cable TV channels
The Eagles and Rams postseason duel will air on NBC/Peacock, making it practical for the average cable consumer to watch. With that in mind, it's important to note channel numbers vary across all networks. So, contacting your local satellite provider before live coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET could be helpful.
We recommend surveying the channel lineup of providers like DirecTV and DISH to find out where you find NBC in your area.
How to watch Rams vs. Eagles without cable
Subscription-based streaming services with NBC/Peacock
Streamer
Cost
Free Trial?
NFL+
$6.99/month
No
FuboTV
$79.99/month
Yes, 7 days
YouTube TV
$82.99/month
Yes, 21 days
Hulu + Live TV
$82.99/month
Yes, 3 days
Sling TV (Blue)
$40/month
No, but offers a discount for new users
Free trials and discounts
YouTube TV's free trial is the most generous of the bunch. They give you 21 days of membership on the house. Moreover, Hulu and FuboTV give you no more than a week of free service. Meanwhile, NFL+ and Sling TV Blue offers none (but the latter does provide a discount for new customers).
NBC's only available for Sling TV Blue subscribers in select cities, so double-check that your location is eligible before you sign up!
Watching on mobile devices
The above options all have mobile apps featured on Apple's App Store. Alternatively, Android users can download the software(s) via the Google Play store.