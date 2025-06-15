How to watch Tigers vs Reds on Roku: Start time, streaming and more

The Detroit Tigers have been one of the biggest surprises of the baseball season, but perhaps they shouldn't have been. The Tigers finished last season red-hot, sneaking into the postseason as an AL Wild Card team. They then defeated the Houston Astros – providing AJ Hinch a chance at revenge – before losing to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. Detroit has proven last year wasn't a fluke, as they enter play on Sunday 20 games over .500 and first in the AL Central. They face the Cincinnati Reds and aim for another series win, though it'll be easier said than done against Wade Miley and Co. on Roku.

Yes, this game can be seen nationally on Roku, one of a select few games MLB has allowed the streaming service to platform as uniquely theirs. For baseball fans with Roku already at their disposal, this is no big deal. For those who do not have access to the streaming service, it's bad news.

How to watch Tigers vs Reds on Roku

Watching MLB games on Roku isn't all that tough, as all Sunday leadoff games should be available for free online at TheRokuChannel.com and on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, and Google TVs and other Android TV OS devices. You do not need a subscription to watch the game for free, nor do you have to pay for it. Sunday's Tigers vs Reds game will not be available locally for fans in the Cincinnati or Detroit areas. Instead, your best bet is to follow the rules listed above and stream the game online.

What channel is Tigers vs Reds on?

The Tigers vs Reds game is on Roku, rather than an actual channel locally. It can be available via an Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, Google TV or other devices. The game will not be broadcast on the usual local sports channels. Instead, it can be streamed online via a national broadcast. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm ET, as the Sunday Leadoff Series always includes the first game of the day. Per MLB, Tyler Holton of the Tigers will face off against Wade Miley of the Reds.