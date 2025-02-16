Fansided

How to watch every New York Yankees game in 2025: Full spring training and regular season TV and streaming schedule

Even without Juan Soto, the Yankees are still the favorites to win the AL Pennant, making them must-see TV.

By Zachary Rotman


Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
It's safe to say that this offseason was a strange one for the New York Yankees. On one hand, they lost Juan Soto. No matter what moves they would eventually make, it's a really hard sell to declare the team as better without one of the best players in the sport. On the other hand, though, the Yankees did make several moves after losing Soto, and, on paper, might have the best roster in the American League.

Immediately after losing Soto, the Yankees gave Max Fried a massive eight-year contract in free agency. You can question the decision to give a 31-year-old pitcher an eight-year deal, but Fried makes an already formidable rotation one of the best in the league. Following the Fried deal, the Yankees acquired Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger in separate trades, and even replaced Anthony Rizzo with Paul Goldschmidt at first base.

The Yankees might have lost Soto's star power, but an argument can be made that Brian Cashman appropriately filled all but one (third base) hole on New York's roster.

Even without Soto, the Yankees will still be among the American League's elite teams with a legitimate chance to get back to the World Series. That alone makes them must watch both in spring training and in the regular season. With that in mind, here's how their contests in the spring and summer can be watched.

New York Yankees spring training schedule: TV and streaming info

24 of New York's 34 spring training contests will be either televised by YES Network or live streamed on the Gotham Sports App. It's important to note that while every televised game can be streamed on the Gotham Sports App, there are a select few that are exclusive to the Gotham Sports App. Here's a full list of New York's televised spring training games.

Date/Time

Opponent

Channel

Friday, Feb. 21, 1:05 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays

YES/Gotham Sports App

Saturday, Feb. 22, 1:07 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays

Gotham Sports App

Sunday, Feb. 23, 1:05 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers

YES/Gotham Sports App

Monday, Feb. 24, 1:05 p.m. ET

Boston Red Sox

Gotham Sports App

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 1:05 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals

YES/Gotham Sports App

Friday, Feb. 28, 6:35 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays (split squad)

Gotham Sports App

Saturday, Mar. 1, 1:05 p.m. ET

Houston Astros

YES/Gotham Sports App

Sunday, Mar. 2, 1:05 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves

Gotham Sports App

Monday, Mar. 3, 6:35 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Pirates

YES/Gotham Sports App

Thursday, Mar. 6, 1:05 p.m. ET

Minnesota Twins

YES/Gotham Sports App

Friday, Mar. 7, 6:35 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays

YES/Gotham Sports App

Monday, Mar. 10, 1:05 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers

YES/Gotham Sports App

Tuesday, Mar. 11, 1:05 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles

YES/Gotham Sports App

Tuesday, Mar. 11, 1:05 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Pirates

Gotham Sports App

Friday, Mar. 14, 6:35 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies

YES/Gotham Sports App

Saturday, Mar. 15, 1:05 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays

Gotham Sports App

Sunday, Mar. 16, 1:05 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Pirates

YES/Gotham Sports App

Monday, Mar. 17, 1:07 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays

Gotham Sports App

Tuesday, Mar. 18, 1:05 p.m. ET

Boston Red Sox

YES/Gotham Sports App

Wednesday, Mar. 19, 6:35 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves

YES/Gotham Sports App

Thursday, Mar. 20, 6:05 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles

Gotham Sports App

Friday, Mar. 21, 6:05 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers

Gotham Sports App

Saturday, Mar. 22, 1:05 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies

YES/Gotham Sports App

Sunday, Mar. 23, 1:05 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Rays

YES/Gotham Sports App

While all of these games can be streamed on the Gotham Sports app for cable subscribers, not everyone has cable TV nowadays. With that in mind, there are other ways to watch these games. First, Fubo.TV can be used to watch every regional and national Yankees game. An extra perk is that Fubo.TV comes with a free trial for new users. Second, there's MLB.TV, which broadcasts every spring training game that's televised. The only downsides to MLB.TV, though, is that there's no free trial, and that blackout and other restrictions apply. Still, this is the best way to watch the most baseball possible.

MLB.TV is also the best way for fans to watch the few spring training Yankees games that might not be broadcast on YES or the Gotham Sports App.

New York Yankees regular season schedule: TV and streaming info

Spring training is a nice warm-up, but what fans really care about is watching Aaron Judge launch 450+ foot home runs in games that count. Opening Day being just weeks away has Yankees fans dreaming of this team making a Soto-less run and capturing that elusive 28th World Series title.

During the regular season, most every single game will be available on YES and/or the Gotham Sports app, but there are exceptions. With the Yankees having high expectations and being one of the most marketable teams in the sport, they're going to be on national TV fairly often. Here's a list of those games.

Note: FOX slate of games has yet to be released, and this list of nationally broadcasted games is subject to change. Some of these games can also be viewed on YES/Gotham Sports App

Date/Time

Opponent

Channel

Thursday, Mar. 27, 3:05 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Brewers

ESPN

Tuesday, Apr. 1, 7:05 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks

TBS/Max

Tuesday, May 6, 7:05 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres

TBS/Max

Sunday, May 18, 7:10 p.m. ET

New York Mets

ESPN

Sunday, June 1, 7:10 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers

ESPN

Tuesday, June 3, 7:05 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians

TBS/Max

Tuesday, June 10, 7:40 p.m. ET

Kansas City Royals

TBS/Max

Many of New York's most intriguing games of the season will be nationally televised, notably Juan Soto making his return to Yankee Stadium with the New York Mets on Sunday Night Baseball in mid-May - that game should be electric. Just a couple of short weeks later, the Yankees will travel to Los Angeles and take on the Dodgers in a World Series rematch. Within the next week, they'll play against the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals - the two teams they knocked out on their run to last season's World Series.

Most of these games can be watched or streamed the same way that spring training games can, but the ESPN games can only be streamed through either Watch ESPN or the ESPN app, both of which are free for those with cable subscriptions.

