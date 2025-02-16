How to watch every New York Yankees game in 2025: Full spring training and regular season TV and streaming schedule
It's safe to say that this offseason was a strange one for the New York Yankees. On one hand, they lost Juan Soto. No matter what moves they would eventually make, it's a really hard sell to declare the team as better without one of the best players in the sport. On the other hand, though, the Yankees did make several moves after losing Soto, and, on paper, might have the best roster in the American League.
Immediately after losing Soto, the Yankees gave Max Fried a massive eight-year contract in free agency. You can question the decision to give a 31-year-old pitcher an eight-year deal, but Fried makes an already formidable rotation one of the best in the league. Following the Fried deal, the Yankees acquired Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger in separate trades, and even replaced Anthony Rizzo with Paul Goldschmidt at first base.
The Yankees might have lost Soto's star power, but an argument can be made that Brian Cashman appropriately filled all but one (third base) hole on New York's roster.
Even without Soto, the Yankees will still be among the American League's elite teams with a legitimate chance to get back to the World Series. That alone makes them must watch both in spring training and in the regular season. With that in mind, here's how their contests in the spring and summer can be watched.
New York Yankees spring training schedule: TV and streaming info
24 of New York's 34 spring training contests will be either televised by YES Network or live streamed on the Gotham Sports App. It's important to note that while every televised game can be streamed on the Gotham Sports App, there are a select few that are exclusive to the Gotham Sports App. Here's a full list of New York's televised spring training games.
Date/Time
Opponent
Channel
Friday, Feb. 21, 1:05 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Rays
YES/Gotham Sports App
Saturday, Feb. 22, 1:07 p.m. ET
Toronto Blue Jays
Gotham Sports App
Sunday, Feb. 23, 1:05 p.m. ET
Detroit Tigers
YES/Gotham Sports App
Monday, Feb. 24, 1:05 p.m. ET
Boston Red Sox
Gotham Sports App
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 1:05 p.m. ET
St. Louis Cardinals
YES/Gotham Sports App
Friday, Feb. 28, 6:35 p.m. ET
Toronto Blue Jays (split squad)
Gotham Sports App
Saturday, Mar. 1, 1:05 p.m. ET
Houston Astros
YES/Gotham Sports App
Sunday, Mar. 2, 1:05 p.m. ET
Atlanta Braves
Gotham Sports App
Monday, Mar. 3, 6:35 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Pirates
YES/Gotham Sports App
Thursday, Mar. 6, 1:05 p.m. ET
Minnesota Twins
YES/Gotham Sports App
Friday, Mar. 7, 6:35 p.m. ET
Toronto Blue Jays
YES/Gotham Sports App
Monday, Mar. 10, 1:05 p.m. ET
Detroit Tigers
YES/Gotham Sports App
Tuesday, Mar. 11, 1:05 p.m. ET
Baltimore Orioles
YES/Gotham Sports App
Tuesday, Mar. 11, 1:05 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Pirates
Gotham Sports App
Friday, Mar. 14, 6:35 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Phillies
YES/Gotham Sports App
Saturday, Mar. 15, 1:05 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Rays
Gotham Sports App
Sunday, Mar. 16, 1:05 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Pirates
YES/Gotham Sports App
Monday, Mar. 17, 1:07 p.m. ET
Toronto Blue Jays
Gotham Sports App
Tuesday, Mar. 18, 1:05 p.m. ET
Boston Red Sox
YES/Gotham Sports App
Wednesday, Mar. 19, 6:35 p.m. ET
Atlanta Braves
YES/Gotham Sports App
Thursday, Mar. 20, 6:05 p.m. ET
Baltimore Orioles
Gotham Sports App
Friday, Mar. 21, 6:05 p.m. ET
Detroit Tigers
Gotham Sports App
Saturday, Mar. 22, 1:05 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Phillies
YES/Gotham Sports App
Sunday, Mar. 23, 1:05 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Rays
YES/Gotham Sports App
While all of these games can be streamed on the Gotham Sports app for cable subscribers, not everyone has cable TV nowadays. With that in mind, there are other ways to watch these games. First, Fubo.TV can be used to watch every regional and national Yankees game. An extra perk is that Fubo.TV comes with a free trial for new users. Second, there's MLB.TV, which broadcasts every spring training game that's televised. The only downsides to MLB.TV, though, is that there's no free trial, and that blackout and other restrictions apply. Still, this is the best way to watch the most baseball possible.
MLB.TV is also the best way for fans to watch the few spring training Yankees games that might not be broadcast on YES or the Gotham Sports App.
New York Yankees regular season schedule: TV and streaming info
Spring training is a nice warm-up, but what fans really care about is watching Aaron Judge launch 450+ foot home runs in games that count. Opening Day being just weeks away has Yankees fans dreaming of this team making a Soto-less run and capturing that elusive 28th World Series title.
During the regular season, most every single game will be available on YES and/or the Gotham Sports app, but there are exceptions. With the Yankees having high expectations and being one of the most marketable teams in the sport, they're going to be on national TV fairly often. Here's a list of those games.
Note: FOX slate of games has yet to be released, and this list of nationally broadcasted games is subject to change. Some of these games can also be viewed on YES/Gotham Sports App
Date/Time
Opponent
Channel
Thursday, Mar. 27, 3:05 p.m. ET
Milwaukee Brewers
ESPN
Tuesday, Apr. 1, 7:05 p.m. ET
Arizona Diamondbacks
TBS/Max
Tuesday, May 6, 7:05 p.m. ET
San Diego Padres
TBS/Max
Sunday, May 18, 7:10 p.m. ET
New York Mets
ESPN
Sunday, June 1, 7:10 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Dodgers
ESPN
Tuesday, June 3, 7:05 p.m. ET
Cleveland Guardians
TBS/Max
Tuesday, June 10, 7:40 p.m. ET
Kansas City Royals
TBS/Max
Many of New York's most intriguing games of the season will be nationally televised, notably Juan Soto making his return to Yankee Stadium with the New York Mets on Sunday Night Baseball in mid-May - that game should be electric. Just a couple of short weeks later, the Yankees will travel to Los Angeles and take on the Dodgers in a World Series rematch. Within the next week, they'll play against the Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals - the two teams they knocked out on their run to last season's World Series.
Most of these games can be watched or streamed the same way that spring training games can, but the ESPN games can only be streamed through either Watch ESPN or the ESPN app, both of which are free for those with cable subscriptions.