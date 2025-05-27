Good news! We will definitely see at least some overtaking this weekend in the world of Formula 1.Although usually not one of the most exciting circuits on the calendar, F1 returns to Spain to wrap up its second tripleheader of the season.

The Barcelona circuit could be on its way out in the near future -- it's under contract through next season, but a street circuit in Madrid is also coming in 2026. Reports suggest Barcelona will be axed in favor of Madrid after 2026.

Spanish Grand Prix dates and weekend format

The race weekend will follow a typical weekend format, meaning no sprint race is involved.

Friday, May 30: Full Practice 1 and Full Practice 2

Saturday, May 31: Full Practice 3 and Qualifying

Sunday, June 1: Grand Prix (66 laps)

How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix

In the United States, all sessions are broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. The grand prix will air on ESPN, while FP1, FP2, FP3 and qualifying will be live on ESPN 2.

In Canada, RDS, TSN and Noovo are the home of F1, while Mexican fans can watch on Fox Sports Mexico.

In the U.K. and Ireland, all sessions will be on Sky Sports F1, and Sky NZ has the coverage in the Netherlands. Fox Sports has the coverage in Australia.

All other broadcast options can be found here.

Most countries also can watch all F1 sessions on F1TV by subscribing to the Pro or Premium tier for $84.99 or $129.99 annually. The service offers live sessions for F1, F2, F3 and F1 academy, all F1 driver onboards and live timings and circuit maps. The premium tier also brings 4K on some devices and multiview, where fans can see the main broadcast, onboards and other streams in one window.

Are there any support races this weekend?

Both F3 and F2 will be part of the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

F2 qualifying is Friday at 9 a.m. Eastern time, and F2 quali is at 10 a.m. Eastern.

The F3 sprint race starts at 4 a.m. Saturday in the Eastern time zone, and F2's sprint race is at 8:15 a.m.

The F3 feature race is Sunday at 2:30 a.m. Eastern, and the F2 feature follows at 4 a.m. Eastern.

When to watch the Spanish GP race, qualifying, practices: NORTH AMERICA (scroll right to see more)

Eastern Time (New York, NY) Central Time (Chicago, IL) Mountain Time (Phoenix, AZ) Pacific Time (Los Angeles, CA) Alaskan Time Hawaiian Time Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

7:30 a.m. FRIDAY

6:30 a.m. FRIDAY

5:30 a.m. FRIDAY

4:30 a.m. FRIDAY

3:30 a.m. FRIDAY

1:30 a.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

11 a.m. FRIDAY

10 a.m. FRIDAY

9 a.m. FRIDAY

8 a.m. FRIDAY

7 a.m. FRIDAY

5 a.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

6:30 a.m. SATURDAY

5:30 a.m. SATURDAY

4:30 a.m. SATURDAY

3:30 a.m. SATURDAY

2:30 a.m. SATURDAY

12:30 a.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

10 a.m. SATURDAY

9 a.m. SATURDAY

8 a.m. SATURDAY

7 a.m. SATURDAY

6 a.m. SATURDAY

4 a.m. Race SUNDAY

9 a.m. SUNDAY

8 a.m. SUNDAY

7 a.m. SUNDAY

6 a.m. SUNDAY

5 a.m. SUNDAY

3 a.m.

When to watch the Spanish GP race, qualifying, practices: EUROPE (scroll right to see more)

England, Ireland (UTC +1) Netherlands, Spain, France, Monaco, Poland, Norway (UTC +2) Greece, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania (UTC +3) Full Practice 1 FRIDAY

12:30 p.m. FRIDAY

1:30 p.m. FRIDAY

2:30 p.m. Full Practice 2 FRIDAY

4 p.m. FRIDAY

5 p.m. FRIDAY

6 p.m. Full Practice 3 SATURDAY

11:30 a.m. SATURDAY

12:30 p.m. SATURDAY

1:30 p.m. Qualifying SATURDAY

3 p.m. SATURDAY

4 p.m. SATURDAY

5 p.m. Race SUNDAY

2 p.m. SUNDAY

3 p.m. SUNDAY

4 p.m.

When to watch the Spanish GP race, qualifying, practices: OCEANIA (scroll right to see more)