How will Rickea Jackson's return from absence change Sparks' season?

The Los Angeles Sparks made a major move this offseason when they traded away the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. As a result of this trade, they landed Kelsey Plum, one of the best guards in the league and a key catalyst for the Las Vegas Aces during their back-to-back title runs.

Unfortunately, the Sparks have been unable to gain much momentum in the early part of the season, as they stand at 2-6 before their second Commissioner's Cup game. That is, in part, due to the absence of Rickea Jackson, who has played in just three contests so far this season.

Jackson played well in the season opener and was a solid contributor during the team's loss to the Minnesota Lynx, but she missed time with a concussion. Then, she took some personal time away from the team after coming off the bench in a narrow loss to the Atlanta Dream.

Rickea Jackson's return could save the Sparks' season

On Friday evening, the Sparks will travel to take on the Dallas Wings, and Jackson is expected to return to the lineup. Not only will it be good for the team to have all its pieces together again, but Jackson is a critical piece of the pie for the Sparks.

Last season, she made the All-Rookie team after averaging 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists during her first professional campaign. While Los Angeles won just eight games in 2024, Jackson looked to be a promising part of the team's future.

At 6-foot-2 with incredible ball skills and shooting ability, Jackson is a matchup nightmare for opposing teams. While she still needs to iron out certain facets of her game, when she brings her best stuff, she is one of the toughest players in the league to guard.

Los Angeles has a strong starting lineup with Plum, Jackson, Dearica Hamby, Odyssey Sims and Azura Stevens. However, with Jackson out, that forced rookie Sarah Ashlee Barker into the starting lineup, when she is far better coming off the bench as an offensive spark early in her career.

Jackson's ability to put the ball in the basket and defend multiple positions on the floor has been solely missed, as the team is 1-4 without her in the lineup. Her shooting stroke will smooth out as she gets into the flow of the season and she should be able to pick up right where she left off in 2024.

The Sparks desperately need Jackson back on the court, and thankfully, she is returning on Friday night. Look for this team to begin challenging for a playoff spot as the season progresses.