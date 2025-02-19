Howie Roseman's first acquisition of the offseason is as lame as it sounds

Howie Roseman, who began his tenure as Philadelphia Eagles general manager in 2010, has built two Super Bowl-winning teams. During that time, Roseman has made plenty of moves. Some have worked out, others not so much, but with each acquisition, fans knew he was trying to make the team better.

However, Roseman’s latest and first 'official' acquisition this offseason differs a bit. Some might even call it lame as it’s hard to tell how this will improve team chemistry or add anything where Philly may be lacking on the field.

Howie Roseman turns a scary incident into a new Eagles-themed trademark

During the Eagles Super Bowl LIX victory parade last week, Roseman was struck on the forehead by a flying beer can which hit him hard enough to make him bleed. Later on, when addressing fans at the parade, celebrating with a cigar in one hand and the Lombardi trophy in the other, Roseman exclaimed on the mic, “I bleed for this city!”

Mel Kiper on Howie Roseman:



"It's not bold at all. He's one of the best GM's in NFL history by far. He's a Hall Of Famer. Guaranteed Hall Of Fame guy. Put him in the Hall Of Fame now...Right now, he's as good as any GM in the history of the game." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZyP8DYOfVg — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 19, 2025

So, after Roseman’s proclamation, he went and applied to trademark the phrase, “I bleed for this city.” This is a phrase that fits the city like none other. Roseman and his associates formed BLEEDING BIRD LLC with attorney, Timothy J. Hoy of Wasserman Media Group listed as the primary contact. Roseman and his team plan to create a clothing line built around Philly’s newest catchphrase, “I bleed for this city.”

Leave it to some fluke accident to bring about a new brand, stemming from a phrase that totally sums up the city and its fan base. It might not be the coolest way to come up with an idea for a new business but at this point, Roseman could damn near push anything and Eagles fans would back it.

And again, there is plenty to celebrate in Philadelphia after the Eagles Super Bowl LIX win, but does everything have to be a cash grab?