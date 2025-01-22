Brutal Hubert Davis press conference only turns up heat after another UNC loss
By Lior Lampert
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis sounded utterly dejected following a second straight one-point loss, this time at the hands of Wake Forest. Davis doesn't have answers to the ongoing issues in Chapel Hill during his postgame.
Per Joe Lunardi, North Carolina would receive one of the Last Four Byes if the season ended today, though they've now lost their last two games ahead of a tough stretch which includes back-to-back games against Pitt and Duke.
Davis was visibly discombobulated when addressing the media after the 67-66 defeat to Wake Forest. He needed a few seconds before gathering his thoughts for multiple questions, and his replies didn't necessarily instill confidence.
When discussing North Carolina experiencing scoring droughts against the Demon Deacons due to their offensive doldrums, Davis pushed back on the idea:
"I don't think the offense was stagnant," Davis stated. "I think we had some open shots, and we had some good looks ... sometimes shots go in, and sometimes they don't"
Ok, what about the discrepancy from the charity, then?
A reporter asked if North Carolina's propensity for perimeter jumpers contributed to the team attempting zero second-half free throws, and Davis' response was dumbfoundingly simplistic.
"No, I don't think so at all. Us not being able to get to the free throw line [led to that]."
It's hard to fix something you don't think is broken, and Davis ostensibly feels like the Tar Heels' process is right. Nevertheless, the results say otherwise, considering North Carolina sits on the bubble for a third time in his four seasons at the helm. If he doesn't adjust accordingly soon, the pressure will continue mounting and the hot seat will warm up
Excluding North Carolina's improbable run to the national championship game in Davis' inaugural campaign, the Tar Heels have performed well below their lofty standard. They're one of the country's most pronounced college basketball programs, so patience is conceivably running thin for all parties involved.
The Tar Heels' boasting the fourth-hardest Strength of Schedule rank gives Davis and company an alibi. But that doesn't excuse North Carolina from being 287th of 364 Division I schools in points allowed per game (75.4). Nor does it mitigate the fact that they're one of the most turnover-prone squads in the nation.
If Davis and the Tar Heels want to right the ship, it starts with internal reflection.