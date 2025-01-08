Huge transfer portal win should make Oregon fans grieving process a little easier

BREAKING: Tulane star transfer RB Makhi Hughes has officially Committed to Oregon, he tells @on3sports



The 5’11 210 RB totaled 2,779 Yards & 24 TDs in 2 seasons with the Green Wave



Ranked as the No. 3 Overall Player in the Portal (No. 1 RB) per On3 🦆https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/SLuNRdIodM