Huge transfer portal win should make Oregon fans grieving process a little easier
The Oregon Ducks lost to the team with the most expensive roster and one of the most active transfer portal teams when they were blown out by Ohio State in the CFP. So naturally, with the season over sooner than the Ducks expected, they decided to take a page out of Ohio State’s book and go portal hunting.
And it turned out to be a good move as they landed Tulane transfer Mahki Hughes earlier this week, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. According to On3, Hughes was listed as the No. 1 transfer portal running back and the No. 3 overall player in the portal.
With Oregon’s leading rusher, Jordan James, declaring for the draft, it’s a massive win for Dan Lanning’s squad.
Dan Lanning stacking up wins for the Oregon Ducks ahead of 2025 season
During Hughes’ two seasons at Tulane, he compiled 2,779 rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns. He was a big reason Tulane wriggled into the College Football Playoff conversation as a Group of 5 team throughout the season.
This season, Hughes recorded 1,401 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. He finished the year top 10 among running backs in college football this season. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The big thing for Hughes will be how well he plays as a receiver out of the backfield. Oregon is a spread option offense that thrives on backs that can catch out of the backfield as well as have a good rushing attack.
Hughes was a decent pass-catcher for the Green Wave this past season with 19 receptions, 176 yards and two touchdowns. Look for him to have that same impact at Oregon — and possibly more, as Lanning tries to incorporate him.
He’s the latest pickup for Lanning, who’s been busy revamping the offense. Along with adding Hughes, he added Florida State transfer wide receiver Malik Benson, who will play a huge role with Tez Johnson headed to the NFL as well.
While the Ducks will lose Dillon Gabriel, Dante Moore is expected to start the 2025 season for Oregon. They'll also bring back Evan Stewart to the receiver core as well, who had over 600 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Lanning’s haul of transfers this week has been critical as he and the Ducks look to avenge an early playoff exit. They lost their lone playoff game this year after earning a first-round bye as the Big Ten champion and No. 1 overall seed.