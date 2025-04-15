Hunter Greene's Cy Young-level start is more outrageous the more stats you look at

Nobody is pitching better than Cincinnati Reds ace Hunter Greene right now. Through four starts, Greene has a 0.98 ERA, allowing just three runs on 12 hits in a league-leading 27.2 innings of work. He has 31 strikeouts compared to just four walks. He has allowed just one run on nine hits in his last three appearances combined, totaling 22.2 innings in that span. To say he's been dominant would be an understatement.

With his strong start, Greene looks like the clear-cut favorite to win the NL Cy Young award. While it's obviously premature to even be bringing that up, it feels as if Greene is only getting better, which is a scary thought for the rest of the league.

Greene's base numbers look video game-like. A deeper dive into his hot start makes what he's doing seem even more ridiculous.

Hunter Greene's slider has been one of the most dominant pitches in baseball:



🔴 Thrown 112 times, batters are 0-for-29 against it

🔴 Only MLB pitcher in 2025 to throw a pitch 100+ times with 0 hits allowed

🔴 13 strikeouts

🔴 54.1 Whiff% pic.twitter.com/2kLqZnxIJD — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) April 14, 2025

Hunter Greene continues to establish himself as one of MLB's best

You're reading this tweet correctly. Greene's slider might very well be the best pitch in the sport. The opposition doesn't have a single hit in 29 events against that pitch, and they've whiffed at it 54.1 percent of the time. Again, these numbers are video game-like.

As if his slider isn't electric enough, Greene has a four-seam fastball that averages 99.4 mph this season, according to Baseball Savant, good for the 99th percentile. He's one of the hardest throwers in the game, which is partly why he's able to have so much success with that slider.

Hunter Greene since 7/1/2024:



80.2 IP

35 hits

20 Walks

83 K

4 HR

9 Earned Runs



That’s a 1.01 ERA………



BPIB‼️ pic.twitter.com/4QXNlgqjAI — Patrick Kinman (@Patchman513) April 13, 2025

Greene has obviously been virtually unhittable to start this season, but this is really nothing new for the 25-year-old. Among a list of 93 pitchers with at least 80 innings of work since last July, Greene leads the majors with an absurd 1.01 ERA and is tied for seventh with 2.9 fWAR. He has not only been among the best pitchers in the world to start the 2025 campaign, but he's been pitching at this absurd level for a while now.

The National League is full of talented arms, with the likes of Chris Sale, Zack Wheeler, and Paul Skenes likely to be in Cy Young contention by the end of the year, but Greene continues to prove that he deserves to be part of that group. He might only be 25 years old, but he is here, and he continues to get better.