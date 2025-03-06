Hurricanes are coming to the realization that Martin Necas knew all too well about Mikko Rantanen

The Carolina Hurricanes made arguably the biggest NHL trade in years, acquiring Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall in a three-team deal, sending Martin Necas, Jack Drury, and draft pick compensation to the Colorado Avalanche.

While it undoubtedly hurt to part with players like Necas and Drury who were key contributors in Carolina and had more than one year of control, getting a superstar like Rantanen figured to give the team the best chance to win the Stanley Cup this season. It's always a risk trading for a player who could depart after the year, but the Hurricanes seemingly knew what they were in for.

Well, based on how they've acted since the deal, that isn't exactly the case. The Hurricanes have tried to extend their new star forward, but Rantanen, understandably, is unwilling to come to terms on a deal before Friday's deadline. His indecision has caused the Hurricanes to contemplate trading him, which would be a truly wild outcome.

When asked if he saw that Rantanen might end up getting traded again, Necas said what the Hurricanes probably should've realized before they traded him.

Necas comments on the Rantanen speculation.



He said Carolina probably should've known that he'd sign before making the deal.



Necas is still in touch with former teammates and wishes them the best of luck this year pic.twitter.com/wrcLatFs9v — Aarif Deen (@runwriteAarif) March 6, 2025

Hurricanes are on the verge of catastrophe thanks to Mikko Rantanen failure

If the Hurricanes were so fixated on ensuring Rantanen was going to remain in Carolina long-term, they should have spoken to his representation prior to the trade to see if that was something he'd entertain. If not, they'd then either proceed with the deal or opt to back out. Either way, they'd have clarity and not panic as they seemingly are doing right now.

It's hard to blame Carolina for wanting to get clarity with Rantanen's future as soon as possible, especially after they traded for Jake Guentzel and lost him in free agency months later. Still, you'd think given what happened with Guentzel, they'd do their due diligence before trading for another star rental. It'd be one thing to watch Hall depart in free agency, but losing Rantanen for nothing simply can't happen.

The Hurricanes are in a tough spot now. They're eager to either ensure that Rantanen will sign long-term or that they don't lose him for nothing, but there are clear cons that come with keeping and trading him. Keeping him gives them the best chance to compete for a Stanley Cup and at least keeps the door somewhat open so a long-term deal can be reached. Keeping him also opens the door to Rantanen leaving in free agency after the season, which would especially sting if they fall short of a Stanley Cup win.

On the flip side, trading him ensures that they get something for a superstar this time around, but also would almost certainly lower their odds of winning a Stanley Cup this season.

I do not envy the position Eric Tulsky is in, but he's entirely to blame for this occurring. He did not have to do the deal without knowing Rantanen's future plans, and yet, even after the Guentzel failure, he chose to proceed anyway. Necas said it best - if the uncertainty bothers him (which would be understandable), he should have known where Rantanen's head was at before making as big of a deal as this one.