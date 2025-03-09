Hurricanes' Maple Leafs ask in Mikko Rantanen trade talks proves they haven't learned a thing

The Carolina Hurricanes made two of the biggest trades that we've seen in recent NHL history this season alone. The first deal saw them acquire Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall in a three-team swap, parting with Martin Necas, Jack Drury, and draft capital. While it undoubtedly hurt to part with Necas and Drury, two very productive and young forwards who came with added team control, it was hard to blame the Hurricanes for going all-in and acquiring a superstar like Rantanen even in his final year under contract.

When the Hurricanes acquired Rantanen, they appeared primed to risk it all for a Stanley Cup win in 2025, knowing that the star winger might end up departing after the year. That mindset shifted when reports emerged that Rantanen was unwilling to sign an extension with Carolina. Suddenly, the Hurricanes were intent on flipping him, ensuring that they could get something in exchange for him even if it meant hurting their 2025 odds.

Unsurprisingly, the Hurricanes had several teams interested. They wound up shipping him off to the Dallas Stars in a deal that netted them Logan Stankoven and an abundance of draft capital, but the Toronto Maple Leafs were another team involved in negotiations.

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Hurricanes asked for Mitch Marner in a deal with Toronto. Nothing ended up materializing on that front, but the fact that Carolina made this request shows that GM Eric Tulsky hasn't learned a thing.

Hurricanes' Mitch Marner ask proves Eric Tulsky hasn't learned a thing

In terms of a player the Hurricanes could have acquired for Rantanen, it obviously couldn't possibly get much better than Marner, an established star. He might not be quite on Rantanen's level, especially as a goal scorer, but Marner would have been an outstanding addition.

The fact that the Hurricanes asked about him makes sense in that regard, but when taking Marner's contract into account, that's where Carolina wanting him is crazy.

Marner, like Rantanen, is set to hit unrestricted free agency after the year. Now, perhaps Marner would be more open-minded than Rantanen to remain in Carolina, but are we sure the Hurricanes will even know? After all, they acquired Rantanen without discussing an extension with him, only to later find out that he wasn't so keen on being in Carolina. Plus, Marner wasn't going to negotiate in-season for Carolina, much like he told Toronto.

The Hurricanes looked to trade Rantanen solely because they feared him leaving after the season for nothing. Their solution to counteract that problem would then be to trade for a different star who could leave after the season?

Stankoven is obviously nowhere near as talented as Rantanen or Marner, but he comes with five years of club control. The Hurricanes won't have to worry about him bolting anytime soon. Had they made the deal for Marner, they would've had a better chance to win now, but would've run the exact same risk they were unwilling to run with Rantanen, and done so with a player who I'd argue isn't quite on Rantanen's level, especially in the playoffs.