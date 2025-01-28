Fansided

Ichiro and the Baseball Hall of Fame voter who left him off the ballot share a drink

A one-act play.

Former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame
Former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki Elected To Baseball Hall Of Fame / Steph Chambers/GettyImages
Baseball Hall of Famer and Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro missed unanimous election to Cooperstown by one single vote. He invited that voter over for a drink during the ensuing press conference. This is a transcript of that evening.

EXTERIOR: Ichiro's Singles Mansion (because he hits a lot of singles, not, like, because it's a bachelor pad), Evening

A BASEBALL WRITER, age undetermined (OK, fine, he's 58), stands slightly shivering in an overcoat outside the door, clearly waiting a bit longer than expected for it to open. He checks his watch. The faint sound of Ichiro's favorite song, "Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang," can be heard from indoors.

Finally, just as the writer is about to turn home, fueled by a mixture of shame and panic, ICHIRO emerges, wearing a sensible blazer over a turtleneck. He is alone.

ICHIRO: I'm sorry! Come in, come in. I lost track of time.

WRITER: It's no problem at all.

ICHIRO: I'm sorry again. I was lying about losing track of time.

The writer shuffles in, choosing not to acknowledge.

WRITER: Let me first say how much I appreciate the invitation. You have a lovely home.

ICHIRO: Yes.

Ichiro approaches the bar cart in the corner.

WRITER: Ooh, so getting right down to business, huh?

ICHIRO: I don't understand.

WRITER: I'm sorry?

ICHIRO: What is the distinction between "business" and "not business"? I accomplish tasks. I move on to the next one. I accomplish that one, too. My life is precision. My dreams are spreadsheets.

WRITER: I totally understand. That's what made you great, after all.

ICHIRO: Not great enough for some, it would seem. Whiskey neat?

The writer nods and gulps.

ICHIRO: This one is a special blend I commissioned. 262 distinct varieties of grain.

WRITER: Ah, in honor of your single-season hits record?

ICHIRO: I assume so, but I commissioned it one year before that occurred. Something awoke within me.

WRITER: There's no one like you.

ICHIRO: I'm not for everyone. Well, I almost am, but at the same time, empirically, I am not.

Silence.

WRITER: I apologize. I ... I thought this invitation might be to clear the air, or to share perspectives—

ICHIRO: I don't find the air unclear.

WRITER: No, no, of course, I just—

ICHIRO: My life stands on its own. In perfect balance. I can walk away and watch it sit. My resumé is not in need of appraisal.

Ichiro hands the writer a rocks glass of whiskey, then motions for him to sit down. He chooses the leather chair opposite his target, slinking around his prey like a lemur in winter.

WRITER: You aren't drinking?

ICHIRO: I didn't invite you over for drinks, plural. We will be having one drink tonight. It will be yours.

Silence. You can cut the tension with a lemur's tail.

WRITER: It was Torii Hunter.

ICHIRO: Excuse me?

WRITER: Torii Hunter. I believe in his Hall of Fame candidacy, and I was watching the ballot tracking, and it seemed likely he was going to fall a few votes short of the 5% threshold. I knew you'd make it, of course I did, but I feared that if I didn't act, Hunter's case would wither away. So I used all 10 spots, and the 10th came down to saving Hunter or sacrificing you, and I decided I could do a good deed for someone I believed in and you'd still sail past the castle walls. I'd stay anonymous forever.

ICHIRO: I understand, Jeff Edelstein.

WRITER: Dammit.

ICHIRO: And I do not blame you.

WRITER: You ... do not?

ICHIRO: You were simply doing your job. The way I simply did mine. Daily. Thrice daily. You could set your watch to it.

WRITER: I know. I did.

The writer shows Ichiro his watch, which is somehow set to a photo of Ichiro.

ICHIRO: Ah. Weird. I have great respect for Torii Hunter. And I have great respect for you. Now, you want my advice?

WRITER: Of course.

ICHIRO: Borrow my thicker coat before you head home. It's colder than two rats in a f***ing igloo out there.

The writer sips his drink.

WRITER: Ugh, this is awful.

ICHIRO: Yeah, 262 grains is way too many grains.

BLACKOUT.

