An imagined letter from Nico Harrison: With conviction, authority and truer knowledge

Nico Harrison can’t stop putting his foot in his mouth at press conferences explaining (i.e. making flimsy excuses for) his decision to trade Luka Dončić. This imagined letter to the fans gives him a chance to say exactly what he means.

Dear members of the Dallas Mavericks family,

I hear you. I want you to know I hear you. After reading Tim MacMahon’s piece earlier today, I couldn’t help but get the impression that some of you felt as though coming to me directly with feelings or thoughts that could come across as critical was not worth your time. So instead of coming to me, you spoke with a reporter.

And I understand, because, again, I hear you. I know. Coming to me with your critical thoughts would not have been worth your time because I already have them recorded and documented. Let me say it one more time.

I hear you.

I hear every conversation about how our acquisition of Anthony Davis AND Max Christie “didn’t take all factors into consideration.” Do you know how many times I’ve heard that one? Do you know who has said it? Do you know if you have said it? I do. Ask me. Go ahead.

And I see you.

I see when you look at the few pictures of LD we still have around the building as though longing “what if he were still here?” Think about it. I am trying to erase this man’s memory from our franchise, if not the entire NBA. Why would there be a full mural of him holding the Oscar Robertson trophy in full view of my desk chair? I’m not looking at it. I’m looking at you.

Also, there are cameras.

And, to make one last point, I don’t need you. I don’t need anyone! Who took us to the NBA Finals? Me! Who made us the most talked about franchise in the NBA this year? Me! Who makes the best tacos with one pound of ground beef and pre-packaged Old El Paso spice mix? the trick is you have to add some salt.

Me!

ME! ME! ME!

WHAT DON’T YOU UNDERSTAND?

Good. Now that you all have faith in me again, there are a few changes that need to be made.

When responding to season ticket holders who are calling to cancel, there will be no more going off script to say “I understand you’re upset, and I truly am sorry, but I just answer the phones. I didn’t make the decision. We’re processing your request as quickly as possible.” The line was and always has been, “Nico was right. And if you can’t see that, we’ll find somebody who can.” We don’t want you to scream, but if they’re screaming at you, and you feel like you need to scream back, you can scream that one line.

All press goes through me. If ESPN is going to write an article about me, make sure they’re aware that they’re not allowed to do it unless it portrays me in a positive light. For this story, I’m glad they got my quotes in there to counteract all the misinformation being spread about me at the moment, but I still feel like some people came away from TM's piece thinking slightly less of me. This cannot stand. So again, if anyone is writing press about me, make sure I’m aware of it and that it’s positive.

Also, if I see graffiti in the stalls one more time, I’m taking off the doors. If you abuse privacy, I abuse you. End of discussion.

Now, team. I think it’s time we start scouting for the draft.