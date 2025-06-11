Why Ime Udoka will be better off staying with the Rockets over the Knicks

The Houston Rockets enter the 2025 offseason with a level of optimism not seen in years. Still, the question remains about how much closer this roster is to a championship? Are the Rockets closer than the surging New York Knicks? More importantly, should head coach Ime Udoka even consider swapping Houston for the bright lights of Madison Square Garden? Despite mixed reports on whether Udoka will stay or go and the Rockets even allowing the conversation to happen, this is a topic of much discussion.

The Rockets made progress and inspired hope in 2024

Ime Udoka’s Rockets finished the regular season at 52-30, locking down the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. This leap comes after years of rebuilding, making Houston’s improvement one of the NBA’s best stories.

Alperen Şengün, at just 22, averaged 19.1 points and 10.3 rebounds, offering consistent interior scoring and tenacity on the glass along with his first All-Star appearance. Jalen Green stepped up with 21 points per game, adding a much-needed scoring punch while Fred VanVleet chipped in 14.1 points with 5.6 assists and steady leadership. Amen Thompson made the leap from having potential to a budding star almost overnight, posting 14.1 points with 8.2 rebounds and a scorching 55.7 percent from the field, bringing energy and versatility.

Houston’s offense produced 114.3 points per game, while the defense held opponents to just 109.8. The Rockets really crafted their identity as a defensive team under Udoka this year, finishing in the top four in defensive rating (108). Houston closed the season with several signature wins against playoff-bound teams, fueling confidence heading into the postseason. This young core, mixed with some veteran leadership, combined to become the best rebounding team in the NBA at 48.5 per game.

The Knicks are a team on the rise in the East

New York nearly matched Houston’s progress exactly with a 51-31 record, clinching third place in the Eastern Conference and shocking many with their relentless style under (now former) head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Jalen Brunson exploded, finishing with 26 points and 7.3 assists, establishing himself as a bona fide superstar in the eyes of many. Karl-Anthony Towns, in his first year with the team, averaged 24.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, providing an inside-out dynamic rare in today’s game.

The Knicks averaged 115.8 points per game (ninth in the league) and a 48.6 percent field goal percentage. New York was pretty good defensively under Thibs giving up 111.7 points per game to opponents. While the Knicks proved they belonged with a deep run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the lack of a bench or Thibs’ reluctance to use them consistently is what ultimately came back to haunt the team.

Are the Knicks or Rockets more ready to compete for a title?

Record and seeding: Both teams finished with 50+ wins, but Houston finished with one more win and one seed higher in the west. But the Knicks did advance much further in this year’s postseason.

Star power: Brunson and Towns headline the Knicks, while the Rockets’ trio of Şengün, Green and VanVleet form a strong nucleus.

Depth and youth: Houston leans younger, with a core still improving and under contract. New York has more established pieces but less up-and-coming depth.

Statistical edge: The Knicks slightly outscored Houston (115.8 vs. 114.3 points per game) and are the more efficient offensive squad. However, Houston plays superior team defense, with better rebounding and shot-blocking metrics.

Overall, both have the ingredients for deep runs moving forward, but Houston’s youth, defense, and upward momentum make them a more intriguing long-term bet.

Ime Udoka’s coaching impact

Udoka has transformed the Rockets in just two seasons, shifting the culture and tightening the defense. He’s guided Houston from lottery dweller to 41 wins in year one, and now a 52-win campaign and third-place finish in Coach of the Year voting.

Player development under Udoka is clear. Şengün became an All-Star, Green continued his growth as a scorer (regular season), Amen Thompson stepped up into a bigger role and Tari Eason saw clear growth on the roster. Houston’s identity, defensive focus, tough rebounding and disciplined play, reflect Udoka’s blueprint.

If able, should Udoka pack his bags for NYC? The case is thin. Houston’s front office has shown patience and a willingness to let him build his vision. This young core fits his style, and the city’s growing basketball culture gives him room to show lasting success. In contrast, New York’s high expectations, constant media scrutiny and ongoing uncertainty can derail even the best NBA minds.

While the Knicks present a tempting, win-now roster, Udoka’s imprint is all over Houston’s rise. The Rockets’ organizational stability and the chance to finish what he started should outweigh chasing the bright lights of New York City.