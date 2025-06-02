Ime Udoka is the reason the Rockets need to trade No. 10 pick

The Houston Rockets are coming off a magnificent season where they went 52-30 and pushed the Golden State Warriors to the limit before being eliminated in seven games. Now Houston suddenly finds itself back in the NBA Draft lottery with the No. 10 pick. On paper, that’s another shot at a young, high-upside player.

In reality, it’s a situation that could present other opportunities for a team entering win-now mode. Should the Rockets use their lottery pick or is it time to look elsewhere? That’s the question head coach Ime Udoka and the Rockets front office will need to answer soon.

Trading the No. 10 pick makes sense

This year’s NBA Draft offers depth, but not necessarily the type of instant impact talent Houston needs. According to multiple reports, including Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports, the Rockets could “shop the No. 10 pick” and explore trades that could push them further up the board or stack more future draft capital.

Houston already has multiple recent lottery picks in Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson, and Reed Sheppard. Playoff ambition: Their 52-win season and playoff push are the first step of a team ready to contend.

Trading up vs. trading out: Evaluating the scenarios

O’Connor floated the possibility of Houston packaging No. 10 with other assets to “trade way up” for a top-five pick or a proven NBA contributor. Here’s the breakdown:

Tempting, but expensive. Top five picks don’t move cheaply and there’s no guarantee a rookie will be NBA-ready by next season. The Rockets would likely have to give up a future first or one of their young prospects. Trading out: More practical. Houston can turn No. 10 into an established player or future picks, keeping the window open for another move this summer or at next year’s trade deadline. Teams near the bottom of the lottery or in rebuild mode might pay handsomely for a shot at a prospect.

Recent examples in the league show the value of dealing picks for rotation-ready talent. Oklahoma City is a fitting example of this, having used lottery picks along with flipping them for rotation-ready players.

Depth in the 2025 draft class

This draft class is deep with solid contributors, but light on sure-thing prospects after pick five or six.

Players like Kasparas Jakucionis, Carter Bryant, Egor Demin, and Collin Murray-Boyles all offer some intrigue, but none profile as immediate game-changers. Fit concerns: Adding another guard or forward with developmental needs does little for a roster already crowded with young players. Reed Sheppard, a high-profile rookie, barely cracked the rotation under Ime Udoka. Repeating this does nothing for a team expected to contend moving forward.

One risk is burning a lottery pick on a player who’s stuck on the bench or in the G-League most of the season.

Good teams treat draft picks as currency. If Houston wants to maximize the value of No. 10, stacking future picks or flipping it for a proven asset is the smart play.

Trading back keeps the front office agile. Picks can be repackaged at the deadline or saved for bigger moves. Contender model: Contenders will use lower lottery picks to bring in rotational pieces or other assets, instead of rolling the dice on a rookie who likely won’t play.

Roster layout and competitive timeline

Houston didn’t luck into 52 wins by accident. They’ve built a unique blend of talent.

Steven Adams (free agent) and Dillon Brooks anchor the defense and bring playoff experience. Fred VanVleet steers the ship and is the only current Rocket with championship experience. Young core: Jalen Green (21.0 points per game), Alperen Şengün (19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds per game), Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson (All-Defensive First Team) and Cam Whitmore give the team athleticism and upside.

Jalen Green (21.0 points per game), Alperen Şengün (19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds per game), Jabari Smith Jr., Amen Thompson (All-Defensive First Team) and Cam Whitmore give the team athleticism and upside. Depth: The bench features players like Tari Eason and Aaron Holiday, who’ve shown flashes but need more reps in big-game situations.

This isn’t a team desperate for another 19-year-old project. It’s a group looking to move forward in the playoffs.

Development philosophy and goals under Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka has an old-school mentality with a clear plan. Rookies will earn their minutes. Despite his ability and flashes in his rookie year, Reed Sheppard, played limited minutes. Udoka sticks with established players and values experience, especially deep into the playoff hunt. Throwing another rookie into the mix isn’t the recipe for success in H-Town. The Rockets need rotation-ready help, not another long-term science experiment.

Houston struggled all season with shooting and overall shot creation. They couldn’t get easy looks when they needed them, especially in the postseason. Adding another rookie simply won’t fix those problems. There’s a clear argument for swinging a trade for a player who can step in and fill a gap right away, instead of hoping the No. 10 pick will grow into that role over the next few years.