Why Ime Udoka deserves more love in the NBA Coach of the Year race

Ime Udoka has quietly become one of the most transformative figures in the NBA this season. After a rocky end in Boston, Udoka took on the challenge of turning around a Houston Rockets team barely achieving mediocrity. As of April 4, 2025, the Rockets are sitting second in the Western Conference with a 50-27 record, a significant leap from their 41-41 finish last season. Yet, Udoka hasn’t really been a topic of discussion for Coach of the Year.

Ime Udoka's impact on the Houston Rockets

Udoka didn’t just bring a new playbook to Houston, he brought accountability, discipline, and a clear vision. A franchise that had been rebuilding for years now looks like a legitimate playoff contender. Houston’s improvement isn’t just about wins; it’s about how they’re winning. This squad has evolved from an inexperienced roster into one of the hardest-working teams in the league.

One of the biggest turnarounds under Udoka has been at the defensive end. The Rockets now boast the third-best defensive efficiency rating in the NBA, a staggering improvement for a team that was near the bottom in this category not too long ago. Udoka has implemented a collaborative defensive scheme that prioritizes communication and physicality. Players like Amen Thompson, Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. have thrived in this system, becoming versatile defenders capable of guarding multiple positions.

This defensive identity has also translated into results. Houston is fifth in points allowed, holding opponents 109 points per game. Defense wins games (and championships) and Udoka’s Rockets are proof of that.

The Rockets’ young core has flourished under Udoka’s watch. Alperen Şengun has taken a huge leap, evolving into one of the most versatile big men in the league. His court vision, great touch, and defensive awareness have all improved dramatically, making him the engine of Houston’s offense. Meanwhile, Thompson has displayed poise beyond his years, earning meaningful minutes and becoming an impactful two-way presence in just his second year.

Improving by leaps and bounds

The numbers make it clear just how much Udoka has elevated this team. From a .500 record last season to 50 wins and a playoff spot, the Rockets have exceeded all expectations. They’re in the driver’s seat for the No. 2 seed in the west with five games left and a three-game lead over third-place Denver. While other teams shuffle for consistency, Houston has emerged as one of the most resilient squads in the league.

Injuries to key players like Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. (and half the roster at one point) could have derailed this young team, but Udoka’s ability to adapt has kept them alive. He’s tapped into the full depth of his roster, getting key contributions from role players like Jae’Sean Tate and Cam Whitmore. The depth and resilience of this team are a testament to Udoka’s positive impact.

Why Udoka deserves strong consideration for Coach of the Year

Given what Houston has done this year, it’s baffling that Udoka isn’t getting more love in Coach of the Year conversations. The Rockets have shattered preseason expectations, and Udoka’s influence is the driving force behind their success.

Nobody projected the Rockets to be at the top of the conference for most of the season before it started. Yet Udoka has them in the thick of the playoff race. Historically, coaches who lead their teams to this kind of leap are strong contenders for the award. Consider Tom Thibodeau winning in 2021 after leading the Knicks to unexpected success. Udoka has a compelling case yet he trails far behind in the conversation.

While Kenny Atkinson’s Cavaliers might be the statistical darlings of the league, Udoka has done something arguably more impressive. He’s built a team identity rooted in defense, effort, and accountability, values that go a long way in the postseason. The Rockets aren’t just good now; they’re built to be a force for years to come.

Coach Udoka has done more than just win games in Houston; he’s literally changed the culture. He’s taken a young, struggling roster and turned it into a real contender in less than two full years. The Rockets’ overall transformation has Udoka’s fingerprints all over it. Now it’s time for NBA fans and analysts to give Udoka the credit he deserves. He’s not just a candidate for Coach of the Year; he’s one of the best in the Association.