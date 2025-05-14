Indiana Fever must answer 3 big questions to take the leap this season

The Indiana Fever made the playoffs last year, the team's first postseason appearance since 2016 thanks to the play of Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark.

Now, the team has shaped a potential title contender around Clark, adding Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sophie Cunningham in a move that could vault the Fever to the top of the WNBA.

Here are the pressing questions for the Indiana Fever in 2025.

How much better can Caitlin Clark get?

Caitlin Clark is the betting favorite for Most Improved Player heading into the season, so the public seems to think she can still get a lot better.

But for a player who most outlets rank as a top five player in the league already, just how much better can Clark get?

Clark averaged 19.2 points per game last year, a number that should go up, but it's unclear just how much room she has to improve, as defenses will keep throwing everything they have at her. She shot 34.4 percent from 3-point range last year, a number that has room to grow, but her penchant for taking difficult shots could limit that.

Where Clark can really improve, though, is in her ability to limit turnovers. Clark led the WNBA in assists last season, but she also led in turnovers, giving the ball away 5.6 times per game. That number will remain high simply because of how Clark plays basketball, but if she can drop that by even one turnover per game, the Fever will be in a good spot.

How will the team space the floor?

The Fever final roster is heavy on bigs as both Makayla Timpson and Brianna Turner made the final roster, making this question even more important. Indiana has a lot of bigs. How are they supposed to space the floor?

Sophie Cunningham is going to be a huge part of that, but she's just one player. Lexie Hull shot 47.1 percent from deep last season, but her first two years were so bad that that only upped her career average to 31.2 percent. Was last year a sign that Hull's figured out her shooting, or will it prove to just be a blip on the radar?

Veteran Sydney Colson has shot the ball well recently, but it's been on a fairly small sample. She took 37 3-pointers last year, the most of her career. Will she be up for even more volume?

Or maybe it's as simple as making sure DeWanna Bonner replaces the long 2s for some 3s. Bonner was seventh in the league in midrange attempts last year and 17th in 3-point attempts. Swapping those around could be an easy path toward figuring out the spacing issue.

Does Indiana have a backup ball-handler?

And do they even need one? Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark can both play point effectively, so the Fever could try to stagger minutes in such a way that one of the players is on the court at all times.

If that was the case, the Fever could get away with not having a reliable third guard, but we all know reality doesn't always live up to expectations. Injuries happen. Foul trouble happens. What does Indiana do when it's unable to have one of those two on the court?

The answer is probably Colson, who brings veteran experience to the team, but Colson hasn't averaged double-digit minutes since 2019, so will she be up for a large workload? Maybe Hull can play the role in a pinch? Maybe the team gives Cunningham some run there, which wouldn't be ideal, but ... well, no solution is really ideal.