Fever have been better than it seems without Caitlin Clark

No sports franchise would imagine that losing its best player to injury would enhance the overall efficiency of the team. Well, that is the case for the Indiana Fever. Since losing Caitlyn Clark for five games due to a left groin injury, the Fever has gone 3-2 and rank second in the league in offense and fourth in net rating. They are currently sitting at .500 with a 9-9 overall record this season.

During Clark’s absence, the Fever acquired veteran point guard Aari McDonald. This is McDonald’s second stint with the Fever this year, the first coming by hardship contract in early June after losing Clark and Sophie Cunningham to injury. McDonald creates a faster pace of play and more ball movement through the Fever’s offense, which results in more touches and open looks for a talented offensive unit.

During her second stint with the Fever this year, McDonald is averaging 10.3 points and 4.4 assists per contest. Although not as talented as Clark as a scorer, McDonald uses her athleticism to create the space needed for Indiana to get all players involved during possessions.

The Indiana Fever are deep enough to survive without Caitlin Clark

Without Clark in the lineup, a tremendous impact has come from veteran forward Natasha Howard. Howard was acquired by the Fever through free agency, the team she was originally drafted by in 2014. In the past five games, Howard averaged 15.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists. Howard was named the MVP of the Commissioner Cup Championship game scoring a game-high of 16 points to secure a 74-59 victory over the Minnesota Lynx.

During this five-game stretch, the two catalysts for this Indiana Fever team continue to be Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston. Mitchell has averaged 23 points and 4.8 assists while Boston added 17.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in the last five contests. Both Mitchell and Boston have increased their number of assists while sharing the duties of the ball handling while Clark is still recovering from injury.

The Indiana Fever has one of the most talented rosters in the WNBA, but, I don't think anyone realistically thinks the Fever is a better team without Clark. The last five games have only displayed the potential of this group when everyone touches the ball during offensive possessions. If head coach Stephanie White can continue implementing these strategies while inserting Clark back into the lineup, we may see this Fever team make a deeper run than expected this season.