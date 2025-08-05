How the Indiana Fever are thriving without Caitlin Clark

One of the most popular part of Caitlin Clark's game is the logo 3 and her ability to shoot beyond the arc. She's been in and out of the lineup all season long, but the Fever have recently found their stride without her by leaning on what is usually her strength — shooting from deep.

Three players are shooting well from 3-point range this season, all three are above 38 percent and two are shooting over 40 percent. Lexie Hull, Chloe Bibby and Sophie Cunningham are all playing well beyond the arc and may be one of the reasons that the Fever have been playing well with Clark out of the lineup.

3-point shooting is keeping the Indiana Fever afloat

Hull, who last season hit on 47.1 percent from the 3-point line, is currently averaging 39.8 percent this year. She has hit on several clutch 3-pointers in the 2025 campaign, and her aggressive play has been one of the reasons the Fever are currently on a five-game win streak.

Cunningham is at 41.6 percent and is surging and may be playing the best basketball of her career. She like, Hull, seems to be reacting positively for the team being in the spotlight. Both Cunningham and Hull are close to Clark, and it seems that the way Clark plays the game may have rubbed off on the two veterans.

Chloe Bibby, who was signed to a hardship contract a week ago, has earned her way into the lineup. She is shooting 55 percent from beyond the arc in four games with Indiana, one of the reasons that the Fever have signed her for the remainder of the season.

At a time, when the Fever were searching for answers with Clark out, these three and others have stepped up in a major way. Their shooting has added more offensive depth and giving defenses fits since they also have to contend with Aliyah Boston in the middle and Kelsey Mitchell anywhere on the court.

Aside from giving the Fever fans something to cheer about, it has given the team a comfortable spot in the standings as they fight now for playoff seeding instead of a spot itself. It is a good spot to be as Clark continues to work her way back from injury.

Outside of the three, one of Clark's strongest assets is her ability to see the court and find the open player. Now with all three of these players shooting well from three, it will take pressure off of her to shoot beyond the arc and facilitate the ball when she returns.

But if Clark gets hot from three during any given game on the court and these three continue to light it up, the Fever will be a hard out and one team that everyone will have to keep their eye on come September.