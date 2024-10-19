Smoked Corn: Coach Cig ethers Nebraska with post-Indiana victory tweet
By Quinn Everts
Curt Cignetti is having a lot of fun right now. In his first season as Indiana head coach, he's got Hoosiers fans dreaming of a College Football Playoff berth, and that dream moves closer to reality each week IU stomps whichever opponent stands in its way. This week, that opponent was Nebraska, which Indiana blasted into another realm with a 56-7 win.
After the game, Cignetti tweeted out that Indiana "passed that test," taking a shot at anyone who thought Nebraska would beat Indiana. The Hoosiers were about a touchdown favorite in today's game, but no one saw this kind of blowout coming. Except maybe Curt Cignetti, who genuinely might think he's going to win every game he coaches by 50 points, and at this point, why would he believe anything else? Indiana might leap into the AP top 10 next week and are right in the middle of the Big Ten race.
Curt Cignetti has found success everywhere he's coached
Literally everywhere. Cignetti is 126-35 as a college football head coach and has never had a losing season. Last year at James Madison he went 11-1 in the Dukes' second year at FBS, a pretty stunning accomplishment for a team that was in the FCS just two years prior. Taking the head coaching job at Indiana might have been his task yet, considering the Hoosiers haven't won ten games in a season ever (seriously, ever) and before this year IU had two winning seasons in the last 16.
But Cignetti wasn't scared away by what IU had (or hadn't) accomplished in the past, and now he's making it work in Bloomington — to say the least. The phrase "act like you've been there before" shouldn't apply to anyone in the Indiana football program because they haven't been here before. Have some fun, Hoosiers! Your coach certainly is.
Curt Cignetti has provided amazing quote after amazing quote this season, and neutral fans should be rooting for IU to make the College Football Playoff just so we get more Coach Cig press conferences.