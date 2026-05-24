Indy 500 payout distribution 2026: Prize money and purse from Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The winner’s share is expected to climb to approximately $4 million, continuing its rise as the most lucrative event in IndyCar.

Recent trends show steady growth since the pandemic lows, with the 2025 purse hitting $20.283 million.

The 2026 Indy 500 purse is projected to reach a new series record at around $22 million.

The Indy 500 features 33 racers, all competing for the illustrious Borg-Warner Trophy. The winner also receives a rose wreath and gets to celebrate with an iconic drink of milk — not to mention millions of dollars in compensation.

Here's what is on the line in today's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which is the most lucrative event in the IndyCar series.

Full Indy 500 purse and winner's prize money

We won't know the full purse and winner's payout until after the race's conclusion. That said, the 2025 winner, Alex Palou, took home a grand prize of $3.833 million.

The 2025 purse was $20.283 million, an increase of almost $2 million from the year prior ($18.456 million). The purse has increased at varied increments in each of the last four years, so we should expect an even larger payout for the 2026 winner.

Predicted purse size: ~$22 million

Predicted winning prize: ~$4 million

Stay tuned for updates after the race.



Indy 500 payout by finishing position

This will also be updated after the race.



Indy 500 purse size in recent years

Year Total Indy 500 Purse 2021 $8,854,565 2022 $16,000,200 2023 $17,021,500 2024 $18,456,000 2025 $20,283,000

The purse plummeted to below $10 million in 2020 and 2021, an understandable lull tied to the COVID pandemic. In the years since, it has steadily climbed to north of $20 million in 2025, which set a new IndyCar record. The purse from 2010 to 2019 hovered consistently in the $13-14 million range.

We can expect another record purse in 2026 based on recent trends, but expect updates to this article once that information becomes final and public.

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