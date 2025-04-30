Injury chaos could finally unlock this Yankees prospect’s big-league future

The New York Yankees are as banged up as any team in the major leagues. Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil, and Giancarlo Stanton headline big names that have not appeared in a single game yet for the Bronx Bombers. Somehow, things are only getting worse on that front with Jazz Chisholm Jr. departing Tuesday's game with what the team termed "right flank discomfort."

How serious the injury is remains to be seen, but there certainly is a chance that Chisholm will join the lengthy list of Yankees on the Injured List, leaving the team even thinner in the infield, especially with DJ LeMahieu suffering a minor setback on his way back from injury. The answer to their problem on that front, could be Jorbit Vivas.

Vivas, New York's No. 19 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, has been knocking on the door of the major leagues ever since he arrived in the Bronx via trade ahead of the 2024 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was promoted to the majors for a couple of days this season, but has yet to make his MLB debut. Chisholm's injury could allow the Yankees to finally give him the shot he deserves.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Injury woes could open the door for Jorbit Vivas to make an impact for the Yankees

He hasn't made his debut yet, but Vivas does have 143 games of experience at the Triple-A level. He has been there exclusively this season and has slashed .322/.430/.448 with two home runs and 15 RBI in 24 games of action. He has tacked on five doubles and five stolen bases. His blistering start followed a very impressive spring training in which he had 11 hits in 23 at-bats (.423 BA).

He might not be a top prospect, but Vivas' Triple-A track record speaks for itself, and is only getting better. With there not being another minor league level for him to advance to, why not give him a shot in the bigs if Chisholm has to miss time?

The Yankees' refusal to add depth to their infield over the offseason suggests that Brian Cashman, whether justified or not, believes in the internal options he has available to him. Vivas looks like the best among those who can be recalled right now. Given that, hopefully, the Yankees will give him a look and a chance to play.