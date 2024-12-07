Iowa State bowl projections: Where will Cyclones play after losing Big 12 Championship?
It's safe to say that Saturday did not go the way that Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones had planned. Looking for their first conference championship since before World War I — yes, you read that correctly — and a spot in the College Football Playoff, ISU started strong in the Big 12 Champinoship Game against Arizona State, scoring on its first possession and sitting tied at 10 in the second quarter. And then the wheel completely came off: The Sun Devils closed the half on a 14-0 run, and three second-half turnovers turned what had been a tight game into a 45-19 laugher. In the span of just a couple of hours, the Cyclones' dream season went up in smoke.
But that doesn't mean that Iowa State's season is over. It may not come in a playoff game, but the Cyclones still have a chance to win 11 games for the first time in program history, and send a decorated senior class out on top. And if you don't think this team still has plenty to play for, just listen to their leaders after the Arizona State loss.
But where will that opportunity come? Let's dive into the latest bowl projections to see where Iowa State will be playing this postseason.
Iowa State bowl projection after Big 12 Championship Game loss to Arizona State
According to Scott Dochterman of The Athletic, the Cyclones are set to land in the Pop Tarts bowl, where they'll take on Miami from the ACC.
The Hurricanes are a marquee matchup, but it's unclear just how motivated they'll be after last Saturday's loss to Syracuse knocked them out of the ACC Championship Game (and, almost certainly, the College Football Playoff picture). Miami's season was built on the back of a dynamic offense that featured several portal additions, and guys like Cam Ward and Damien Martinez could opt to sit out and begin preparations for the NFL Draft rather than play in a bowl game for a school they've only been at for a few months.
Still, getting to go up against a ranked opponent, especially one with as much history as the 'Canes, will be a nice consolation prize for Iowa State. And hey, they might even get a postgame snack out of the deal.