There’s Two in a Pack: Pop-Tarts Bowl will return in all its glory for 2024 season
The Pop-Tarts Bowl announced it's return for the 2024 season. Now, we wait and see which teams will have the chance to eat a giant Pop-Tart next season.
By Scott Rogust
Ahead of the 2023 college football season, there was a change to one of their bowl games. The Cheez-It Bowl was no more, and there was a new food product that was replacing it -- the Pop-Tarts Bowl. While fans may think "Who cares, it's just a company buying the rights to a bowl game," Pop-Tarts took it to another level. In the lead-up, Pop-Tarts revealed that the winning team of the Pop-Tarts Bowl would have the opportunity to eat an edible mascot. Yes, an edible mascot.
On Dec. 28, 2023, the Kansas State Wildcats beat the North Carolina State Wolfpack 28-19 to win the first-ever Pop-Tarts Bowl. With that, the gleeful mascot entered back into the toaster it arrived in, holding a sign that read "Dreams really do come true," and turned into a giant edible pastry for Wildcats players and coaches to indulge in.
While it seemed morbid that a mascot was essentially begging to be eaten, the intrigue was high among fans. Now, there is some good news.
Pop-Tarts Bowl officially returning in 2024
The official Twitter (or X) account for the Pop-Tarts Bowl released a video on Monday during the 2024 CFP National Championship Game. In said video, the realization kicked in that there are two Pop-Tarts in a pack. Not only that, but a giant pile of aluminum foil was found. As the video ends, a caption read "The Pop-Tarts Bowl will return."
Rejoice college football fans! The Pop-Tarts Bowl is returning again for the 2024 season!
Since there are "two in a pack" does that mean there will be another Strawberry mascot for the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl? Or will there be a different flavor for the Pop-Tart that the winning team will indulge in?
So which teams are eligible for the Pop-Tarts Bowl? In the College Football Playoff era, the Pop-Tarts Bowl matches up the top selection from the ACC that's "outside of the CFP series" against the second selection from the Big 12 that's "outside of the CFP series."
So ACC and Big 12 fans, you could potentially see your favorite teams or alma maters participate in the Pop-Tarts Bowl with the chance to win a trophy and eat a giant pastry.