Is DeVonta Smith playing today? Latest injury update and Eagles depth chart
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised into the playoffs, running away with the NFC East at 14-3 and securing the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket. But with a tricky Wild Card matchup against the Green Bay Packers on tap Sunday, a bad run of injury luck threatened to derail everything, with quarterback Jalen Hurts missing the final two-plus games of the regular season with a concussion and his top two targets, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, nursing ailments of their own.
We've already got positive word on both Hurts and Brown, each of whom are expected to suit up against Green Bay. But what about the final member of that passing game trio? Here's everything to know on Smith's status ahead of kickoff against the Packers.
DeVonta Smith injury update: Will Eagles WR play in Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game vs. Packers?
We've still yet to get any sort of official confirmation on Smith, who missed the team's most recent practice on Friday as he deals with back soreness. But while we won't know for sure until closer to 4:30 p.m. ET, it sure seems like Smith will be out there with his teammates — at least if his most recent Instagram update is any indication.
That sounds like a guy who plans on playing some playoff football this afternoon. How effective Smith will be remains to be seen, as he missed Philly's regular-season finale against the New York Giants, but the last time he was on the field he looked just fine, racking up 120 yards and two scores in a blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys to clinch the division.
Updated Eagles WR depth chart for Wild Card game vs. Packers
Position
Player
1
A.J. Brown
2
DeVonta Smith
3
Jahan Dotson
4
Johnny Wilson
5
Ainias Smith
6
Parris Campbell
One look at Philly's receiver depth chart shows just how big Smith's presence is for this passing game. The acquisition of Dotson has been largely a bust so far; Hurts funnels nearly everything through Brown, Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert, and he'll need all three of his top targets at full strength to keep pace with a dangerous Packers offense led by Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs. When the Eagles have had everyone healthy this season, they've been nearly impossible to stop given all the attention Saquon Barkley commands in the running game, and Green Bay's inconsistent defense will have its work cut out for it on Sunday.