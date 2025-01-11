Is J.K. Dobbins playing today? Latest Chargers Wild Card playoffs injury update
J.K. Dobbins has had his best season in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers this year. His NFL career has been marred by injuries during his first three seasons in Baltimore. This year was a chance for him to break out.
And he did just that. He was the perfect player to thrive in a Jim Harbaugh offense. And he, in a way, was a secret weapon for the offense. He ran for 905 yards and nine touchdowns this year, tied for a career high.
But he couldn’t quite escape the injury bug completely this year. He’s nursing an ankle injury and was listed as questionable coming into the Chargers’ playoff game at the Houston Texans on Saturday.
Here’s the latest update and if you can expect to see Dobbins in the Chargers’ playoff game this weekend.
J.K. Dobbins injury update: Will Dobbins play in Saturday’s wild card playoff game against the Texans?
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dobbins is expected to play in the Chargers’ wild card game on Sunday. It’s big news for the Chargers. He’s been the feature back this season.
While Gus Edwards has been a decent backup, this offense thrives with Dobbins in the backfield. Justin Herbert has been elite this season. He’s thrown a shade under 4,000 yards with 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Because the Chargers’ defense has been top tier, it overshadowed the offense. But the offense has been good enough to lead the Chargers to the playoffs.
The Texans have one of the best defenses in the NFL this past season. They’re top 15 in both passing and rushing defense. It will be a good test for the Chargers, which has had a lot of success.
Keep an eye on how much usage Dobbins gets in the game. But it’s the playoffs. Don’t expect his snaps to be limited. He’s a go for the first round game. And Harbaugh’s philosophy relies on a rushing threat. Expect Dobbins to not be hindered by his injury if he plays.