Is Joe Burrow a couple of cheap Bengals moves away from demanding trade of his own?
The 2024 season might have done more long-term harm to the Cincinnati Bengals than they originally realized. Sure, a disappointing 9-8 finish that left the Bengals out of control of their playoff hopes for most of the season is one thing.
But Joe Burrow putting together an MVP-worthy season, only to not be considered because the Bengals defense couldn’t defend their own shadow, wasted a prime opportunity for the Bengals to possibly return to the Super Bowl.
Thanks to the upcoming contract extensions for several players, including Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson, the fact that the Bengals will have to make some sacrifices means Burrow might be closer to demanding a trade than retiring in Cincinnati.
If Cincinnati wants to keep the band back together they have the roadmap to. The problem is, they aren’t the type of team to throw around money. And if they refuse to give Burrow back his weapons, it could cost them a franchise quarterback.
Joe Burrow could force his way out of Cincinnati if they refuse to keep the band together
According to a Yahoo Sports story, there’s one general manager who believes Burrow won’t be happy after the offseason concludes, essentially saying there’s no way they keep the offense together, while adequately paying them their value.
If they don’t, Burrow would have no reason to stay in Cincinnati. He’s already done everything he needs to do. He led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance in his second season, he’s won comeback player of the year twice and had one of the best individual performances by a quarterback this season.
The Bengals front office should be doing everything they can to keep him happy. If there’s one thing the Bengals can learn from the rest of the division, a franchise quarterback is paramount to the success of the team.
That said, it’s not likely Burrow truly forces his way out. What is likely to happen is he rides out this contract and then hits the open market.
Burrow has made his stance clear on what he needs from the front office though and that includes deviating from norms. The Bengals have to figure out a way to keep their star quarterback happy, first and foremost. If they don’t, it could implode the franchise's future.