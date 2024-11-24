Is Ladd McConkey playing today? Chargers injury update and fantasy replacement
By Lior Lampert
Los Angeles Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey has firmly established himself as franchise quarterback Justin Herbert's primary target. The timing of his emergence is especially ideal as the team tries to punch their ticket to the playoffs.
With the Baltimore Ravens on tap in Week 12, the Chargers need McConkey to continue his ascension. However, the 2024 second-round pick popped up on the injury report leading up to the contest, putting his availability in question.
McConkey landed hard on his right shoulder in Los Angeles' latest victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. He ultimately battled through the issue and looked no worse for wear. His massive 27-yard catch on the Chargers' final offensive drive of the game aided the 34-27 win. Nonetheless, the former Georgia Bulldog is ostensibly banged up.
Will the Chargers have McConkey at their disposal for the Monday Night Football "Harbaugh Bowl" against the Ravens?
Is Ladd McConkey playing today? Chargers injury update
Chargers beat reporters haven't expressed much concern about McConkey possibly missing the pivotal matchup with the Ravens, which is a good sign. Typically, no news is good news -- even more so regarding injuries. He didn't practice Wednesday before logging consecutive limited sessions the following two days. While the 23-year-old couldn't avoid a designation, his participation is a positive development.
After a breakout primetime showing in Week 11, McConkey will have a chance for an encore performance versus Baltimore (should he suit up). The Ravens are the NFL's premier pass-funnel defense, allowing the most yards per game through the air (284.5) and second-lowest on the ground (77.5). But if he can't go, the Chargers receiving corps will have a chance to rise to the occasion.
Here's how the Bolts' depth chart shakes out with McConkey out of the lineup.
Player
Position
Ladd McConkey (OUT)
WR1
Quentin Johnston
WR2
Joshua Palmer
WR3
Jalen Reagor
WR4
Derius Davis
WR5
Veteran wideout Joshua Palmer and 2023 first-round selection Quentin Johnston will be the biggest beneficiaries from a volume standpoint if McConkey sits.
Ladd McConkey fantasy football replacements
Fantasy football managers are in a tough spot with McConkey and the Chargers scheduled to play on Monday. But considering his upside and the fact that six teams are on bye in Week 12, you presumably don't have a better bench alternative. So, the best option is to roll the dice and bet he takes the field.
Several viable last-minute waiver wire additions are available for those who choose to take the wait-and-see approach with McConkey. But Palmer, who is rostered in only 15 percent of Yahoo leagues, should be the priority since he's a seamless replacement. The latter allows managers to take things down to the wire with the former and boasts a week-winning ceiling, thanks to Baltimore's leaky secondary.
Romeo Doubs of the Green Bay Packers is available in 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. His opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, will be without their top pass rusher and cornerback. Don't hesitate to scoop and start the third-year pro if McConkey isn't cleared or you're worried about a potential snap count/limited usage.