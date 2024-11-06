Is Marshon Lattimore playing this week? Latest Commanders injury report for Week 10
By Lior Lampert
Rather than viewing their shockingly impressive 7-2 start to the season as a mirage, the Washington Commanders are committed to carrying their momentum forward.
Washington made an all-in move ahead of the NFL's Nov. 5th trade deadline, acquiring standout cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints. The deal signals that the Commanders believe they can contend in a seemingly wide-open NFC. But the 28-year-old arrives at his new team physically hampered, putting his availability in question for their upcoming showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Lattimore is tending to a hamstring injury that held him out of his final game with the Saints. Considering Washington gave up meaningful draft capital for him, they don't seem too worried about the issue. Nonetheless, the tea leaves suggest he might not be ready to make his Commanders debut in Week 10.
Is Marshon Lattimore playing this week? Latest Commanders injury report for Week 10
Per the Commanders' first injury report of the week, Lattimore didn't practice on Wednesday. Although, the four-time Pro Bowler was already spotted making his presence felt, working with fellow corner Benjamin St-Juste on the sidelines:
Moreover, NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reported that trainers are "evaluating" Lattimore and will take things "day by day." So, it sounds like the ailment isn't overly concerning, though the Commanders are erring cautiously with their prized addition.
Finlay also cited Lattimore saying he "isn't sure" when he'll be cleared to suit up. With that in mind, not only can we anticipate the latter being sidelined against the Steelers, but his status beyond then remains in flux.
Given that soft tissue maladies can be tricky and the Commanders are playing the long game, Lattimore's first appearance with Washington is likely delayed. Regardless, he should positively impact the secondary when deemed ready to go.
In seven contests with the Saints in 2024, Lattimore recorded 30 tackles and two pass deflections. His 71.6 Pro Football Focus coverage grade is a testament to his ability to lock down opposing wide receivers. Commanders fans hope he can pick up where he left off soon enough.