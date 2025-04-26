Is Michael Porter Jr. playing tonight: Latest injury update for Nuggets vs. Clippers, Game 4

Denver Nuggets wing Michael Porter Jr. injured his left shoulder while diving for a loose ball late in Denver’s Game 2 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, with ESPN reporting it as a Grade 2 sprain. Although he played through the pain in Game 3, it was clear he wasn’t right — scoring just seven points on 2-of-9 shooting across 35 minutes.

After two days of rest and travel, Porter Jr. admitted the injury is still limiting him, saying he could only raise his arm 20–30%.

"If I can, I will," Porter Jr. said. "If it's still in the place like it is today and I don't feel like I can even bring any help to the team at all, then there's no point in trying to go out there."

The timing couldn’t be worse. The Nuggets already trail 2–1 in the series and have struggled to find consistent scoring outside of Nikola Jokic. Porter Jr., one of their critical offensive weapons, has been inconsistent even before the injury:

Game 1: 3 points

Game 2: 15 points

Game 3: 7 points

Adding to Denver’s woes, Russell Westbrook — another key rotation piece — remains questionable after tweaking his ankle during pregame warmups before Game 3. Westbrook logged just nine minutes that night and had previously scored 14+ points in Games 1 and 2.

Even late in his career, Westbrook’s energy and ability to create off the bench has been vital, especially when Jokic sits. However, getting Porter healthy and on the floor is pivotal to the playoff success of the Nuggets. So fans have a keen eye on his status for Game 4 against the Clippers.

Is Michael Porter Jr. playing tonight? Nuggets injury update

The Nuggets are listing Michael Porter Jr. as questionable for Saturday night's Game 4 matchup with the Clippers. That immediately doesn't offer a definitive answer. However, when combined with his comments about being able to help the team but having such limited mobility, there is a real chance he isn't able to go and, instead, rests the shoulder on Saturday. Denver could be short-handed without one of their most electric offensive weapons.

The Clippers, meanwhile, look healthy and confident.

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden have led the way, but it's been a full-team effort with contributions from Ivica Zubac, Norman Powell, and Nicolas Batum. Notably, the Clippers have no players listed on the injury report heading into Game 4.

They've controlled much of the series, even when games have been close, and now have a golden opportunity to put the defending champions on the ropes.

If the Nuggets can find a way to steal Game 4, they’ll head back to Denver with the series tied — and momentum back in their favor.

But if the Clippers win? They'll take a commanding 3–1 series lead, a spot they've been in before — and learned from.

With Porter Jr.'s status uncertain and Westbrook battling injury, Denver will need to dig deep to avoid slipping into a hole that even Jokic might not be able to pull them out of.