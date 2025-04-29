Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight? Latest injury update for Nuggets vs. Clippers, Game 5

The Denver Nuggets have listed Russell Westbrook as questionable ahead of tonight’s Game 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Westbrook was previously sidelined for Game 4 after dealing with left foot inflammation, an injury he suffered during pregame warmups before Game 3.

Despite pulling off a Game 4 win in a finish that still has fans buzzing, Westbrook’s absence was clearly felt. Since joining Denver this season, his role off the bench hasn’t been viewed as a demotion, but rather as a veteran advantage — a chance for the 36-year-old to contribute meaningfully in the postseason.

Without Westbrook, Denver’s bench scoring plummeted. The team managed just four bench points, contributed by only two players. Second-year guard Jalen Pickett has failed to score in the last two games, and third-year forward Peyton Watson has struggled to make an impact.

Should Westbrook return tonight, he’ll aim to ease the load on the starters when they rest. He delivered two strong performances in Games 1 and 2, scoring 14+ points in both tightly contested matchups. Though he attempted to push through his injury in Game 3, he was pulled early. Across the series, he’s averaging 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 22.0 minutes per game.

Nikola Jokić continues to carry the Nuggets

This series has belonged to Nikola Jokić, who currently leads the Nuggets in points (28.5), rebounds (13.5), assists (10.8), and steals (2.2) — all while playing a career-high 42.3 minutes per game in the postseason. Jokic is once again turning modest support into elite performance, with Jamal Murray averaging 20.0 points and Aaron Gordon adding 17.0.

Michael Porter Jr. injury update

Denver has also listed Michael Porter Jr. as probable, a bump from his earlier “questionable” status prior to Game 3. He had previously revealed he was playing with just 20–30 percent mobility in his left shoulder, which clearly limited his impact.

Before Game 4, Porter Jr. had been averaging just 10.5 points this postseason. However, he showed signs of life with a 17-point performance on 54.5 percent shooting, reminding fans of the offensive threat he can be. Denver will need even more from him as the series tightens.

As for the Clippers, they have no players listed on the injury report. Led by Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, they’ve gone toe-to-toe with the defending champs in one of the most physical series of the first round. They were a single play away from a 3–1 lead, if not for Aaron Gordon’s game-winning dunk at the buzzer.

With the series heading back to Denver, both teams are locked in a battle that’s far from over.



Game 5 isn’t just a matchup — it’s a dogfight.