Is Tua Tagovailoa playing today? Latest Dolphins injury update, fantasy replacements
By Lior Lampert
When Tua Tagovailoa is healthy, the Miami Dolphins are a formidable group and tough out for any opponent. However, availability has been an issue for the standout quarterback in 2024 (and throughout his career). Unfortunately, this remains the case heading into the team's pivotal Week 17 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
Albeit improbable, Miami still has a path to sneaking into the playoffs — and it starts with handling their business and beating the lowly Browns. But Tagovailoa notably popped up on the injury report with a hip issue ahead of the contest, putting his status in question.
All eyes are on Tagovailoa heading into Miami's clash with the Browns. Not only are Dolphins fans closely monitoring the situation, but so are fantasy football managers, given that it's championship weekend in most leagues. His presence looms large over real-life and virtual team's postseason chances.
With that in mind, will Miami and fantasy managers have Tagovailoa at their disposal for the most significant moment of their respective seasons?
Is Tua Tagovailoa playing today? Dolphins injury update
The Dolphins downgraded Tagovailoa from questionable to doubtful for their must-win game in Cleveland because of the hip ailment mentioned. Despite three limited practices this week and the magnitude of the moment, the 26-year-old is ostensibly unlikely to suit up.
For whatever it's worth, Tagovailoa is trying to gain clearance, knowing the Dolphins can't afford to lose. Nonetheless, his designation and the promotion of signal-caller Skylar Thompson from Miami's practice squad to the 53-man roster aren't encouraging signs.
Thompson wouldn't get the nod if Tagovailoa sits out, he'd serve as the backup to veteran passer Tyler "Snoop" Huntley. Here's how Miami's positional depth chart shakes out sans the 2020 No. 5 overall pick.
Player
Position
Tyler Huntley
QB1
Skylar Thompson
QB2
Plug Huntley into lineups at your peril. He was dismal during his previous three spot starts for the Dolphins this year.
For context, Huntley scored a season-high 11.8 fantasy points in Week 4 -- on a day he ran for 40 yards and a touchdown. If that doesn't speak to his unappetizing combination of floor and "ceiling," then what will?
Rather than relying on Huntley, managers should explore other options to replace Tagovailoa on the waiver wire. The players below are available in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues and represent worthwhile alternatives.
Tua Tagovailoa fantasy football replacements
Since Week 12, Bryce Young has quietly been a top-10 fantasy quarterback on a point-per-game basis. Up next for him and the Carolina Panthers is a Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary that's allowed the third-most passing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season. Moreover, the Panthers are near double-digit underdogs. The betting odds indicate plenty of negative gamescript, which should create a fantasy-friendly scoring environment.
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets offense are trying to go out with a bang. Despite being eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago, Gang Green's scoring unit has recorded at least 25 points in three of their last five games. They didn't do this once in the 10 contests prior. The four-time MVP has been part of the late-year resurgence, throwing multiple touchdown passes thrice during the recent stretch.
It's hard to feel good about Mason Rudolph, especially when he's under center in a toilet bowl duel between the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars. Yet, the ex-Pittsburgh Steeler has tossed multiple touchdowns in three straight starts. Plus, Jacksonville ranks 31st in opponent passing yards allowed and has surrendered the third-most touchdowns through the air.