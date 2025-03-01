If Isaiah Bond wasn't already one of the top 2025 NFL Draft prospects on the minds of fans at the NFL Combine this weekend, he certainly made sure that wouldn't be the case for much longer. The Texas Longhorns wide receiver was one of the fastest players in college football last season but he made sure to boast as much during his interview in Indianapolis as he proclaimed he'd break the record set by Xavier Worthy last year.

That built the anticipation for Bond running the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, much in the way that everyone was excited to see Worthy, also coming out of Texas, do so last year. While speed isn't the only thing that makes a great draft prospect, it never hurts. So seeing guys put up eye-popping 40 times is something we're all on the lookout for every year. Bond made sure we were ready to watch for him doing just that.

But how will he run at the NFL Combine? Let's take a look at Isaiah Bond's 40 time projection, when he'll officially run at the Combine and what else we should take note of from Indianapolis.

Isaiah Bond 40 time at the NFL Combine

On his first run, Isaiah Bond's 40 time came in at 4.40 seconds as an unofficial time. That was far less than the 4.20 seconds he proclaimed that he would be able to run the 40-yard dash in, though it's still a fast time and one that should serve the wide receiver well. He ran an unofficial 4.41 in his first run and then bested that by one-hundredth of a second with his second attempt on the track.

Perhaps most interestingly, Bond wasn't even the fastest Texas wide receiver to run in his group. Matthew Golden, projected by many as a first-round pick, ran the fastest 40 time among the first group of wide receivers, clocking a 4.30-second unofficial time on the track.

Considered one of the fastest prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft and certainly attending the NFL Combine, Isaiah Bond was projected to run the 40-yard dash at 4.28 seconds, according to the NFL Draft Buzz projections. That obviously came up way faster than the receiver's actual time in Indianapolis.

Isaiah Bond official NFL Combine measurements and testing numbers

NFL Combine Measurement/Workout Isaiah Bond Numbers Height 5-foot-11 Weight 180 pounds Arm Length 30.5 inches

Bond is definitely on the smaller side in terms of even wide receivers as an NFL Draft prospect, especially at just 180 pounds. However, there were similar and perhaps more severe concerns about fellow Texas product Xavier Worthy in last year's draft as well, even after he broke the NFL Combine record in the 40-yard dash. If he can prove that his speed is such a game-changer, size won't be much of a concern for the Top 100 prospect.