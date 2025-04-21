Isaiah Hartenstein takes not-so-subtle shot at Draymond Green's DPOY case

The NBA recently announced the finalists for the seven major regular-season awards and naturally, the discourse has begun.

Regardless of what we or anyone else thinks, the voting panel has spoken, but that doesn't mean folks aren't bothered by the results. Chief among those people appears to be Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein. His teammate, Lu Dort, was left off the shortlist for 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) honors, which didn't sit right with him.

When asked about Dort no longer being in consideration for DPOY, Hartenstein didn't mince words. The 7-footer seemed to throw a blatant jab at one of the players his comrade was snubbed over: Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

Isaiah Hartenstein on Lu Dort not being a DPOY finalist “I might need to get a podcast with Lu.” pic.twitter.com/mlVQ9GF5gy — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) April 21, 2025

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided's daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend. If you hate it, share it with an enemy!

Isaiah Hartenstein takes a clear shot at Draymond Green's case for DPOY over Lu Dort

"I might need to get a podcast with Lu [Dort]," Hartenstein told reporters (h/t Clemente Almanza of the OKC Thunder Wire).

Of course, Hartenstein is referencing Green's The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. The Warriors star has used his platform relentlessly to campaign for himself to win DPOY, which has evidently paid dividends. With that in mind, the Thunder big man (half-jokingly) suggests Dort could've benefited from a similar public promotional stunt.

Oklahoma City led the Association in the following opposing metrics this season: Defensive rating (DRtg), field goal/three-point percentage and turnovers/deflections per game. Dort was a massive factor in all that, operating as the team's primary backcourt defender in a perimeter-oriented league. He consistently made life difficult for his assignments, anchoring one of the best stop units we've seen in quite some time.

For context, the gap between the Thunder and the Orlando Magic, who rank second in DRtg, is similar to the disparity between Nos. 2-8. And as many know, including Hartenstein, that wouldn't be possible without Dort. The sturdy swingman is the head of the snake for a historic Oklahoma City defense, though he won't be rewarded accordingly.

Deservedly nicknamed the "Dorture Chamber," Dort figures to earn his first All-Defense nod this season. Nonetheless, Hartenstein believes he merits a more prestigious recognition -- the most distinguished one.