It sure sounds like Deion Sanders doesn't want to leave Colorado any time soon
By Austen Bundy
The Colorado Buffaloes had a lot of eyes on them in Deion Sanders' second season at the reins in Boulder. The 9-4 record he led them to in 2024 was leaps and bounds of an improvement from the 4-8 they put forward in his first year in charge.
However, his son Shedeur, was a huge factor in the quick turnaround. He quarterbacked the team to it's first bowl game since 2020 and its first full winning season since 2016. Now, Shedeur is headed to the NFL along with his brother Shilo, and Deion won't have any immediate family on the squad in 2025.
That sparked a lot of rumors about Deion potentially jumping to the pros too, even going so far to connect him to the Dallas Cowboys when owner Jerry Jones came calling in January. But that all ended up being more smoke than flame anyway.
Deion Sanders sounds excited to return to coach Colorado football in 2025
Despite having zero familial connections next season, Deion Sanders appears to be extra motivated to return to Boulder and coach Colorado football. He spoke with Sirius XM Sports on Wednesday and explained why.
"It is going to be peace because when I'm watching the game [last season], I'm watching the Colorado Buffaloes but I'm also watching my son [Shedeur] and my son [Shilo]," Sanders detailed. "So, not having the stress of that I think it's going to be a delightful year because I don't have to worry about the stuff I had to worry about. Because you're not just watching the game as a coach, you're watching as a father too."
He also teased that he won't have Shedeur or Shilo around to bug him about non-football things, including his older son Deion "Bucky" Sanders, who usually filmed a lot of sideline and practice content.
It's understandable that Deion would be excited about purely coaching football and not being a father at the same time on the sidelines. He just brought in Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk to help coach the Buffaloes' rushing game, which will help him delegate and alleviate more stress. He's also got incoming freshman quarterback Julian Lewis to look forward to taking over the offense for Shedeur.
Colorado will be a team to watch out for in 2025. The Big 12 Conference will be stacked with talent and if there's one team that could charge at taking Arizona State's 2024 crown, it would be the Buffaloes. Sanders has a lot to be excited for and why wouldn't he be, his chances of winning are exponentially higher in Boulder than they would be in the NFL.